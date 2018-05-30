Breaking down Pirates' potential draft choices across mock drafts

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The three-day, 40-round MLB draft starts Monday, and the Pirates have the 10th pick in the first round.

This year, four mock drafts have predicted the Pirates will select a high school pitcher.

General manager Neal Huntington has done that only twice since 2008: with Jameson Taillon in 2010 and Shane Baz last year.

The Pirates kept Baz in extended spring training this year to limit his workload after he started 10 games in the Gulf Coast League in 2017, compiling an 0-3 record and a 3.80 ERA, with 14 walks in 232⁄3 innings.

Grayson Rodriguez

Mock drafts produced by MLB.com and CBSSports.com have the Pirates taking right-handed pitcher Rodriguez, 6-foot-5, 240 pounds, of Central Heights (Texas) High School.

Offseason workouts after surgery on his right hand in August helped Rodriguez gain 25 pounds and increase his fastball velocity to as high as 98 mph this spring.

He consistently struck out 10 or more batters per game.

Cole Winn

The mock draft at Perfectgame.com has the Pirates taking right-handed pitcher Winn of Orange Lutheran (Calif.) High School.

Winn, 6-2, 195, was pitcher of the year in Colorado last season before transferring to Orange Lutheran, seeking better competition.

He struck out 101 in 62 innings, with only nine walks.

“Obviously, I want to show what I could do out here and prove what I did in Colorado I can do anywhere,” Winn told USA Today. “In Colorado, every once in a while you would face a guy who would be going Division I. Out here, you face lineups of guys who are going D-I.”

Carter Stewart

Right-handed pitcher Stewart has committed to Mississippi State, but that could change if he is a first-round pick. Fangraphs.com projects him going to the Pirates.

Stewart, 6-6, 200, has struck out 115, with 14 walks, in 531⁄3 innings for Eau Gallie (Fla.) High School.

His best pitch is a curveball that he says he has thrown since he was 10 or 11 years old. The spin rate of 3,286 RPM is higher than anyone currently in the major leagues, USA Today reported.

Stewart is also a golfer of some note, although that's not in his professional future.

“I won't be bored on my off day,” he told USA Today. “On my home course, I've gotten a few 65 and 66s that I'm proud of.

“You have to have a good mindset when you're pitching and on the golf course. You have to be able to repeat your swing and delivery every time to be good.”

Travis Swaggerty

The only non-pitcher projected to go to the Pirates — by Draftsite.com — is South Alabama's Swaggerty, a 5-11, 180 left-handed hitter/outfielder.

He hit .296 with 13 home runs and 38 RBIs this season after driving in 60 runs in 2017 with a .356 average.

Another possibility for the Pirates is power-hitting third baseman Nolan Gorman of Sandra Day O'Connor (Ariz.) High School. He won home run derbies in the past year at the Under Armour All-American Game and the MLB All-Star Game.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.