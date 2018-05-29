Francisco Cervelli (illness), Felipe Vazquez (flexor) were available to Pirates

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Closer Felipe Vazquez and starting catcher Francisco Cervelli were available to the Pirates during Tuesday's game after each had been out recently because of a flexor injury and flu-like symptoms, respectively.

Vazquez said felt a "pop" in his left arm and lost feeling in his ring finer during his outing Sunday , and the Pirates deemed him unavailable for Monday's game. But after throwing off flat ground Monday, Vazquez took fielding drills and threw in the bullpen Tuesday.

Vazquez told reporters he was cleared to pitch Tuesday if called upon.

Cervelli was a late scratch from Sunday's lineup when he fell ill . He also did not start Monday, though manager Clint Hurdle afterward said he was available in an emergency. It wasn't until Tuesday that Cervelli was spotted in the clubhouse.

Cervelli said Tuesday he was able for starting duty "whenever they say." But the Pirates on Tuesday started Elias Diaz for the third consecutive game.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.