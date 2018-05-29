Pirates minor league report: Tuesday, May 29, 2018
INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 25-24): Lost to Gwinnett (Braves), 3-2, in 10 innings. Starter Tyler Eppler (4-2, 3.14) gave up two earned runs in 5 2⁄3 innings, striking out seven and walking three. 3B Jose Osuna (.354) had an RBI, and C Kevin Stallings (.279) had a pair of hits and an RBI.
Next: Wednesday, vs. Gwinnett
ALTOONA (Double-A, 23-24): Lost to Akron (Indians), 3-0. Starter Pedro Vasquez (0-2, 5.48) went seven innings, giving up one earned run with three strikeouts and one walk. The Curve were held to three hits.
Next: Wednesday vs. Akron
BRADENTON (High-A, 26-22): Game against Daytona (Reds) was postponed by rain.
Next: Wednesday vs. Daytona (doubleheader)
WEST VIRGINIA (Single-A, 25-23): Lost to Lexington (Royals), 12-6. CF Lolo Sanchez (.204) hit his second home run. SS Brett Pope was 3 for 4, raising his average to .458, with an RBI and a run. Starter Domingo Robles (3-4, 3.61) was tagged for nine runs, five earned, in 5 1⁄3 innings. He struck out five and walked none.
Next: Wednesday at Lexington.
Independent
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS (9-7): Lost to Joliet, 2-1. The Wild Things managed only four hits. Starting pitcher C Cunningham (0-2, 4.09) gave up two earned runs in six innings with six strikeouts and four walks.
Next: Wednesday at Joliet