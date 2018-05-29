Blame Diaz, not Rizzo, ex-Pirates catcher Jason Kendall tells Trib

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pirates' career leader in games caught watched the play unfold at home plate Monday afternoon, and what he saw on television left him appalled.

Not at the Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo. Not at manager Joe Maddon.

No, Jason Kendall's dismay was directed at Pirates catcher Elias Diaz.

Offering an opinion that runs contradictory to what Pirates fans believe, Kendall thinks Diaz was at fault in the collision with Rizzo in front of the plate. He agreed with Maddon's assertion that Diaz didn't display proper technique.

"Whoever taught him that should be fired," Kendall said Tuesday night from his home in Kansas City.

The bases were loaded with no outs in the eighth inning and the Cubs were leading 3-0 when Chris Gimenez hit a ground ball to short. Sean Rodriguez threw to Diaz at home for the forceout. But Diaz's throw to first to complete the double play was altered when Rizzo made contact in fair territory with the catcher's right ankle. The ball sailed into right field, and Diaz writhed in pain on the ground while two runs scored.

"As soon as the ball is hit, as a catcher you know if you have a chance at the guy at first base," Kendall said. "The important out is the one at home because you don't have to tag. So you instantly get out in front of home plate and have your right foot at the top of the plate, then you push off with your right foot so you're clearing out."

Kendall noted that when Diaz caught Rodriguez's throw, the catcher's foot was positioned on the back part of home plate.

"If he has his foot on the front of the plate, he clears himself out easily and Rizzo doesn't come close to him," Kendall said. "Watch it, he starts from behind on the plate. If a first baseman puts his foot on the middle of the bag, do you expect the runner not to step on his foot and snap his ankle?

"None of this happens if the catcher would have been set up the right way. You know who is coming in hard and who is not. Or you better know who is going to come hard and do something. If you don't know that, you probably shouldn't be in the big leagues until you do know."

When informed of Maddon's assertion that Diaz was at fault, Kendall concurred.

"I hate to say it, but Joe Maddon is 1,000 percent right," he said.

Kendall also said Rizzo did nothing wrong with his takeout slide.

"It's an instinct play," Kendall said. "I don't know the guy, but I have more respect for him now. His instincts took over. I don't care if it's 8-0 or 1-1, that's what you are supposed to do. You can't teach that. Good for Rizzo for playing hard. That's a team player."

Kendall's resume gives him credibility on the subject. He caught 2,025 games over 15 seasons, the first nine of which he spent with the Pirates.

He said he does have some sympathy for Diaz.

"It's embarrassing when you launch a ball that far, and it clears the bases," he said. "I've done that many times."

Kendall, 43, last played in the majors in 2010. He works as a special assignment coach with the Kansas City Royals. Had the Rizzo play happened 10 years ago, before Major League Baseball adjusted its rules to limit collisions at the plate, Kendall thinks it would have been a footnote in the Pirates' 7-0 loss.

"The game," he said, "is turning soft."

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.