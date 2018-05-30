Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pirates

DL stint for Pirates' Ivan Nova will include simulated game or rehab start

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Wednesday, May 30, 2018, 6:06 p.m.
Pirates starting pitcher Ivan Nova reacts after loading the bases on a fielding error in the third inning against the Reds on Thursday, May 24, 2018, in Cincinnati.
Starter Ivan Nova resumed playing catch on flat ground Tuesday "but still has some time" before he is throwing off a mound, Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday.

Although Tomczyk said "the response was positive" to the throwing and there are "all encouraging signs" for Nova, the right-hander will miss at least one more turn in the Pirates rotation.

A ring finger sprain landed Nova on the 10-day disabled list Monday retroactive to Friday. Nick Kingham was recalled from Triple-A to start in his place Tuesday and will remain with the Pirates.

Nova still has plenty of ramping up to do before he even pitches in either a simulated game or goes on a minor-league rehabilitation assignment. Tomczyk said Nova needs to pitch and feel comfortable doing so to see if his finger is healing.

"He's only played catch on flat ground two days in a row and then he will have to long toss and throw off a slope for all his pitches," Tomczyk said. "That can happen in a short period of time, but there are a number of steps that still need to be taken."

Nova has allowed 10 home runs and 73 hits in 612⁄3 innings this season. He has allowed six home runs and 20 earned runs in 232⁄3 innings in the five starts since his finger began bothering him.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

