Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Pirates' Jung Ho Kang set to start playing in minors

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Wednesday, May 30, 2018, 6:18 p.m.
Pirates third baseman Jung Ho Kang sits in the dugout before a game against the Cardinals on Tuesday, July 5, 2016, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates third baseman Jung Ho Kang sits in the dugout before a game against the Cardinals on Tuesday, July 5, 2016, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

Updated 4 hours ago

Jung Ho Kang is ready for some game action.

The team announced Kang will play in a game for High-A Bradenton on Friday.

Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk described Jung Ho Kang as "in spring training buildup," meaning he needs at least the typical 15 games and 50 plate appearances a veteran receives in the spring.

"This week, we envision him playing back-to-back with an off day and then three days in a row," Tomczyk said, "and see how his body responds to that and how the spring training buildup goes for him from a baseball perspective and from an overall physiological body perspective."

Kang, 31, has not played in a professional game in the United States since October 2016, though he did have a brief stint in the Dominican Winter League last November. He is on the MLB restricted list after he was not allowed a visa into the United States after multiple DUI arrests in his native South Korea.

Planet of the aches

• Tomczyk said veteran reliever A.J. Schugel is continuing advanced plyometric exercises in preparation of being cleared to throw.

Schugel was shut down when his right shoulder discomfort flared back up in April, and he was given a platelet-rich plasma injection earlier this month by renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrews.

"Things are heading in the right direction for A.J.," Tomczyk said.

• Tomczyk said Enny Romero remains at Pirate City as he continues his rehabilitation since being placed on the disabled list because of a shoulder impingement.

"We anticipate him getting back into competition sooner rather than later," Tomczyk said.

• As the one-year anniversary of the Tommy John surgery for Nick Burdi passes, Tomczyk reiterated Burdi "is still on track" to begin live pitching next month.

A former top prospect, the Pirates acquired the big, hard-throwing right-hander over the offseason in exchange for international slot money.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

Related Content
Joe Musgrove, Pirates get last laugh as benches empty in 2-1 win over Cubs 
Wherever you turned at PNC Park on Wednesday night, Joe Musgrove was there. On the mound, at the plate, on the basepaths, even smack dab in ...
Pirates' Felipe Vazquez up to speed in return from injury scare
Eleven pitches to three batters; 10 strikes, three outs. Seven fastballs averaging exactly 100 mph, four changeups averaging 90.4 mph. Safe to say that judging by ...
DL stint for Pirates' Ivan Nova will include simulated game or rehab start
Starter Ivan Nova resumed playing catch on flat ground Tuesday "but still has some time" before he is throwing off a mound, Pirates director ...
Pirates, Cubs downplay benches-clearing incident: 'We're not trying to fight' 
Tensions between the Pirates and Chicago Cubs finally manifested themselves on the field during play Wednesday when the dugouts and bullpens emptied during the third ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me