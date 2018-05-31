Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pirates

Pirates minor league report: May 30, 2018

Tribune-Review | Thursday, May 31, 2018, 12:51 a.m.

Updated 15 hours ago

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 25-25) lost to Gwinnett (Braves), 11-4. 1B Erich Weiss (.243) went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for the Indians. LF Christopher Bostick (.320), C Jacob Stallings (.284) and RF Eric Wood (.233) also had two hits apiece in the loss. RHP Alex McRae (1-4, 5.04) is the Indians' probable starting pitcher Thursday.

Next: Saturday vs Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 24-24) won 4-3 over Akron (Indians) after a walk-off single from 2B Stephen Alemais (.266) scored 1B Jordan George (.290). The Curve scored four unanswered runs to earn the victory, starting with a three-run sixth inning. CF Jason Martin (.327) hit a one-run single, and DH Will Craig (.245) drove in two runs on a double to tie the game. RHP Bret Helton (3-2, 3.27) was the winning pitcher after throwing two hitless innings.

Next: Thursday vs. Akron, 10:30 a.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 26-22) was postponed due to rain. The Marauders were to play a doubleheader against Daytona (Reds) but will now try to play two games Thursday. Game One's probable starters are Bradenton RHP Eduardo Vera (3-2, 2.95) and Daytona LHP Scott Moss (4-2, 5.12).

Next: Thursday doubleheader at Daytona, Game One at 5 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 25-23) was postponed due to rain but is to be made up as part of a doubleheader Thursday in Lexington (Royals). Game One's probable starters are West Virginia RHP Gavin Wallace (3-0, 3.86) and Lexington LHP Garrett Davila (3-1, 3.50). In Game Two is West Virginia RHP Cody Bolton (1-0, 0.00) and Lexington RHP Janser Lara (1-2, 2.78).

Next: Thursday doubleheader at Lexington, Game 1, at 5:35 p.m.

Independent

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 10-7) won, 13-2, over the Joliet Slammers. 2B Carter McEachern (.262) went 3 for 5 with four RBIs, and CF James Harris (.295) went 2 for 2 with four RBIs and three runs scored. Thursday's probable starters are Washington RHP Mike Anthony (0-1, 5.22) and Joliet RHP Liam O'Sullivan (0-2, 5.19).

Next: Thursday at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

