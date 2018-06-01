Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pirates

Jameson Taillon gets 1st win since April 8 as Pirates beat Cardinals

The Associated Press | Friday, June 1, 2018, 11:36 p.m.
The Pirates' Adam Frazier scores a run against the St. Louis Cardinals in the third inning at Busch Stadium on June 1, 2018 in St. Louis, Missouri.
The Pirates' Adam Frazier (26) follows through on a double against the St. Louis Cardinals during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, June 1, 2018, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.
The CardinalsÕ Harrison Bader catches a fly ball against the Pirates in the second inning Friday, June 1, 2018 in St. Louis, M.
Adam Frazier of the Pittsburgh Pirates turns a double play over Harrison Bader of the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning at Busch Stadium on June 1, 2018 in St. Louis, Missouri.
Jordy Mercer of the Pittsburgh Pirates throws to first base against the St. Louis Cardinals in the second inning at Busch Stadium on June 1, 2018 in St. Louis, Missouri.
ST. LOUIS — Just like his teammates, Jameson Taillon had been struggling after a strong start to the season.

The promising young Pirates righty put it all back together Friday night.

Taillon pitched three-hit ball over eight innings, and the Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals, 4-0, on Friday night for its second win in its past seven games.

“I just kind of blacked out and executed my pitches,” Taillon said.

The Pirates had lost three straight to St. Louis during a 3-10 stretch, mostly against NL Central opponents.

Taillon (3-4) hadn't won since April 8, when he one-hit the Cincinnati Reds in a 5-0 win. He was nearly as good this time against St. Louis, striking out six and walking one to trim his ERA to 3.97.

“This was a good one, man,” he said. “I've had a couple of good ones (in the majors). I know I have the ability of pitching deep in the games. I know I have the ability of turning the lineup over three or four times.

“Now, it's about consistency and showing I can do it more often.”

St. Louis has dropped three of five. Miles Mikolas (6-1) gave up two runs — one earned — in six innings. He allowed six hits, struck out two and walked one. This was his first loss since returning to the U.S. following a stint in the Japanese professional league.

“We talk about giving us a chance for the offense to do something,” Cardinal manager Mike Matheny said. “He's been really good all season, and that was one of those games you'd think that he had held them down enough for us to make something happen but their guy was really good.”

Adam Frazier, who was penciled in at second base late after Josh Harrison was scratched from the original lineup with flu-like symptoms, doubled in the third and tripled in the fifth before scoring the Pirates' first two runs. His double ricocheted off Mikolas' left foot and bounced into shallow left field. He scored on Josh Bell's sacrifice fly.

It was more than enough for Taillon, who got 15 groundball outs.

“He was pumping the zone,” Frazier said. “Pitches were down, right on the corners. Not many misses tonight.”

Francisco Cervelli followed Frazier's triple with his own to give the Pirates a 2-0 lead.

Pittsburgh tacked on two more runs in the eighth on an RBI double by Corey Dickerson and a sacrifice fly from Colin Moran.

Marcell Ozuna had two of the three hits off Taillon, both infield singles. Dexter Fowler also had a single.

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is scheduled to make rehab starts for Double-A Springfield on Saturday and Sunday. He expects to return to the Cardinals for their Tuesday game with Milwaukee. Molina suffered a pelvic injury with a traumatic hematoma on May 5 that required emergency surgery.

