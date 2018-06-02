Pirates brass turns attention to upcoming MLB Draft

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

While the Pirates seek to remain relevant in the NL Central — after reaching first place seven weeks ago and raising local hopes higher than anyone expected — the front office and scouting department turn their attention toward the MLB Draft.

The draft starts at 7 p.m. Monday on MLB Network and rolls through 40 rounds before ending Wednesday.

Unlike the NFL's selection process, the baseball draft does not typically provide immediate help. Most analysts believe a draft can't be truly judged for at least three, maybe five, years.

Finding young talent that initially comes with inexpensive price tags is important to teams such as the Pirates not prone to overspend on veterans. For example, the base salaries of drafted pitchers Jameson Taillon, Chad Kuhl, Nick Kingham and Tyler Glasnow total only $2.243 million this year, according to spotrac.com.

For the future, the Pirates could use even more pitching (teams never have enough), a catcher and power hitter. Yes, catcher Francisco Cervelli led the team in RBIs (34) through Friday and shared the lead in home runs (eight) with Gregory Polanco, who hadn't hit one outside PNC Park since May 9.

But Cervelli can be a free agent in 2020 or a trading chip before that.

Elias Diaz, who was hitting .299 with three homers and nine RBIs in 67 at-bats, could be an alternative at catcher. But when he played in 64 games last season, he only hit .223 with one home run.

That's not to advocate drafting a catcher high — just pointing out an area of concern.

The best catcher in the draft — the one closest to the majors — is Georgia Tech's Joey Bart, and he will be long gone when the Pirates choose at No. 10.

The Pirates have been linked to several high school pitchers at No. 10, including Cole Winn, Carter Stewart and Grayson Rodriguez.

Choosing high school players can lengthen the amount of time it takes draft picks to get to the big leagues. Taillon, drafted second overall in 2010 from Woodlands (Texas) High School after Bryce Harper and before Manny Machado, had Tommy John surgery in 2014 and didn't win his first game in the majors until 2016. This season, Taillon is 3-4 with a 3.97 ERA.

Taillon and Austin Meadows (2013) are the only homegrown first-round picks among the Pirates' top 26 players (including Ivan Nova, who's on the disabled list). Gems can be mined in other rounds, and the Pirates have done that, most notably with everyday players Jordy Mercer (third round, 2008) and Josh Bell (second, 2011).

“The average draft produces less than one average major league player and roughly 2-3 role players per team,” Pirates general manger Neal Huntington said. “Teams that are able to produce above-average drafts have an obvious advantage in the procurement of talent to either help their club directly or indirectly by trading prospects for major league players.”

The Pirates have drafted only eight players on the current roster, six after the first round, five after the second and at least seven who are key components for the future. (Mercer can be a free agent next year.)

“The ability to select, sign and develop players like Chad Kuhl (ninth round, 2013), Tyler Glasnow (fifth, 2011), Nick Kingham (fourth, 2010), Adam Frazier (sixth, 2013) and others after the first round and/or the ability to trade players selected after the first round to acquire Major League players is a big boost for an organization,” Huntington said.

The only second-rounder on the team is Bell, acquired by Huntington with one of the boldest moves of his Pirates career.

Bell, whose mother is a college professor, had everyone convinced he was going to the University of Texas after graduating from Dallas Jesuit College Prep in 2011.

“Riding the buses in the minor leagues and staying in bad motels didn't really appeal to me,” Bell told fanragsports.com.

But the Pirates lured him with a $5 million signing bonus, a record for a player taken after the first round, and he is now their regular first baseman, hitting. 252 with four home runs, 32 RBIs and a .721 OPS.

Six of Baseball America's top 10 Pirates prospects are first-round picks. The other four are:

• Pitcher Mitch Keller, who heads the list after he was taken in second round in 2014. He was 5-2 with a 3.69 ERA at Altoona.

• No. 7 Luis Escobar, signed as a non-drafted free agent in 2013. He's pitching for the Single-A Bradenton Marauders (3-3, 3.94) after leading the Single-A South Atlantic League in strikeouts (168) and wild pitches (25) in 131 2⁄ 3 innings last year.

• No. 8 Taylor Hearn, who was drafted four times (rounds 22, 36, 25 and 5) before he finally signed with the Washington Nationals in 2015. The Pirates got him, along with Felipe Vazquez, for Mark Melancon. Hearn, 23, was 1-4 with a 4.14 ERA in 10 starts in Altoona.

• No. 9 Kevin Kramer, a second-round pick in 2015 who is playing second base and shortstop in his first year in Indianapolis. He's hitting .251 with five home runs and 17 RBIs.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.