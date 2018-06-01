Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Pirates' Jung Ho Kang hitless in first minor league game since return

Doug Gulasy
Doug Gulasy | Friday, June 1, 2018, 9:36 p.m.
Pirates third baseman Jung Ho Kang sits in the dugout before a game against the Cardinals on Tuesday, July 5, 2016, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates third baseman Jung Ho Kang sits in the dugout before a game against the Cardinals on Tuesday, July 5, 2016, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

Updated 5 hours ago

Jung Ho Kang took the next step in his attempt to return to the Pirates, making his first minor-league appearance for High-A Bradenton on Friday.

Batting third and playing third base, Kang went hitless in three official at-bats but drew two walks and scored a run in the Marauders' 8-4 victory over the Charlotte Stone Crabs.

Kang walked and scored in the first inning, grounded out to third base in the third, walked in the fourth and struck out swinging in the seventh and eighth. He made one assist at third base.

Friday was Kang's first professional game in the United States since October 2016. He remains on Major League Baseball's restricted list after multiple DUI arrests in his native South Korea caused him to get denied a work visa to the U.S. before the 2017 season.

He received a visa in April and reported to Bradenton shortly thereafter to begin the process of potentially returning to MLB.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me