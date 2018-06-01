Pirates' Jung Ho Kang hitless in first minor league game since return

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jung Ho Kang took the next step in his attempt to return to the Pirates, making his first minor-league appearance for High-A Bradenton on Friday.

Batting third and playing third base, Kang went hitless in three official at-bats but drew two walks and scored a run in the Marauders' 8-4 victory over the Charlotte Stone Crabs.

Kang walked and scored in the first inning, grounded out to third base in the third, walked in the fourth and struck out swinging in the seventh and eighth. He made one assist at third base.

Friday was Kang's first professional game in the United States since October 2016. He remains on Major League Baseball's restricted list after multiple DUI arrests in his native South Korea caused him to get denied a work visa to the U.S. before the 2017 season.

He received a visa in April and reported to Bradenton shortly thereafter to begin the process of potentially returning to MLB.