Pirates minor league report: June 1, 2018

Minor League report

Pirates

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 25-27) lost 4-0 to Scranton (Yankees). The Indians fell behind early and were unable to get anything going offensively, putting together just five hits (all singles). SS Kevin Newman (.312) continued to execute offensively, going 2 for 4 with a stolen base. Starting RHP J.T. Brubaker (2-2, 3.81 ERA) took the loss, going just 4 1⁄ 3 innings, giving up three earned runs on five hits with four strikeouts and five walks.

Next: Saturday vs. Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 26-24) won 4-3 over Hartford (Rockies). The Curve came alive late, scoring one in the sixth, two in the seventh and one in the eighth, to overcome a 3-1 deficit. 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes (.276) went 4 for 5 with three doubles. 2B Stephen Alemais (.273) went 2 for 3 adding a couple of doubles and an RBI. RF Logan Hill (.194) hit his ninth home run of the season, a two-run shot in the seventh to tie the score. RHP Tate Scioneaux (1-1, 3.00 ERA) took the win in relief, going 1 1⁄ 3 innings, giving up one hit with two strikeouts. And RHP Montana DuRapau (0-0, 0.00 ERA) earned his first save, closing out the last two innings in dominant fashion, giving up one hit with four strikeouts.

Next: Saturday at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 27-22) won 8-4 over Charlotte (Rays). The Marauders got things going early with a two-run first inning and were able to hold off three solo home runs by the Stone Crabs. 1B Albert Baur (.342) and LF Tyler Gaffney (.291) finished with the same stat lines, going 2 for 4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. 3B Jung Ho Kang (.000) struggled at the plate in his debut, as he went 0 for 3 with two walks and a run scored. Starting LHP Cam Vieaux (4-1, 3.81 ERA) pitched six innings, giving up three earned runs on six hits, and recorded eight strikeouts in the win.

Next: Saturday vs. Charlotte, 6:30 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 25-23) game at Greensboro (Marlins) did not finish in time for this edition because of a rain delay. Starting RHP Cody Bolton (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will look to build off of his first start of the season as he is scheduled to take the mound for the Power in tomorrow's matchup.

Next: Saturday at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Independent

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 10-8) game at Windy City did not finish in time for this edition. Starting RHP Daniel Garmendia (1-1, 5.00 ERA) is scheduled to get the start for the Wild Things in tomorrow's game.

Next: Saturday at Windy City, 6:05 p.m.