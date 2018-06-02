Austin Meadows named National League Rookie of the Month

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pirates outfielder Austin Meadows, who was back in the lineup Saturday in right field after he was given two days off, was named National League Rookie of the Month for May.

Meadows hit. 409 in 13 games last month, with four home runs, three doubles, one triple, seven RBI and three stolen bases. His slugging percentage of .795 was the best among National League rookies with at least 25 at-bats.

Meadows was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis on May 18 when Starling Marte was put on the disabled list with an oblique injury. When Marte returned to the 25-man roster, Meadows stayed with the team.

Manager Clint Hurdle said Meadows will be part of a four-man outfield rotation that includes Marte, Corey Dickerson and Gregory Polanco.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.