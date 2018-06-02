Looking back at the decade's Pirates draft picks

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A look at what has happened to some players selected by the Pirates during and after the first round in each draft this decade:

2010

Nick Kingham (fourth round) has won two of his four starts for the Pirates this season, striking out 25 batters in 24 innings.

The second-round choice was Stetson Allie, who received a $2.25 million signing bonus as a power pitcher. Control was an issue for him in State College in 2011 when he walked 29 batters (all unintentionally), hit nine others and threw seven wild pitches in 26 innings.

He transitioned to a position player and hit 79 home runs in seven minor league seasons. But now he gives them up (six in 14 2⁄ 3 inning this season) as a relief pitcher for the Dodgers' Single-A Rancho Cucamonga Quakes.

2011

One of Huntington's best drafts, it included Josh Bell (second) and Tyler Glasnow (fifth) and third-round pick Alex Dickerson, an outfielder who hit 10 home runs for the San Diego Padres in 2016. He missed last season because of back surgery and is out this year after having Tommy John.

The first-rounder was Gerrit Cole, who was the starting pitcher in the Pirates' most important game since 1979 — Game 5 of the 2013 NLDS. This year, Cole was traded to the Houston Astros for three big leaguers — starting pitcher Joe Musgrove, regular third baseman Colin Moran and relief pitcher Michael Feliz — and outfielder Jason Martin, who is hitting .320 in Altoona this season.

2012

This draft triggered the strange saga of Stanford pitcher Mark Appel, who was the Pirates' eighth overall pick in the first round. He did not sign, went back into the 2013 draft and was chosen first overall by the Astros.

When Appel was given a $6.35 million signing bonus, Astros GM Jeff Luhnow called it “the most significant investment the Astros have made in their history in an amateur player.”

But after five minor league seasons, a career ERA of 5.06 and WHIP of 1.52, plenty of shoulder soreness and a trade to the Phillies, he told Bleacher Report this year he's taking “an indefinite break” from baseball.

He could become only the third No. 1 overall pick never to reach the majors, joining Brien Taylor (Yankees, 1991) and Steve Chilcott (Mets, 1966).

The Pirates did get Indianapolis' Jacob Stallings and Max Moroff in the seventh and 10th rounds in 2012. Both have contributed on the big league level.

2013

Third-round pick JaCoby Jones was traded to the Detroit Tigers for relief pitcher Joakim Soria at the 2015 deadline. Jones is playing the outfield regularly for the Tigers while hitting .235 and striking out 49 times.

Soria pitched in 29 games with one save and a 2.03 ERA for the Pirates in '15 before moving to the Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox.

2014

After Mitch Keller in the second round, the Pirates took pitcher Trey Supak with a compensation pick but traded him and Keon Broxton to the Milwaukee Brewers for infielder Jason Rogers, who was 2 for 25 for the Pirates in 2016. Rogers hasn't played in the majors since then.

In the third round, the Pirates chose right fielder Jordan Luplow, considered a prospect who is hitting .255 with five home runs and a team-high 29 RBIs in Indianapolis this season.

A good example of the draft's unpredictability is the Pirates' 38th-round pick (No. 1,151), catcher Paul DeJong. He went unsigned and returned to Illinois State, where he was studying bio-chemistry with a pre-med emphasis.

The following year, the St. Louis Cardinals drafted him in the fourth round, and a star was born. He hit 25 home runs as their regular shortstop last season, was second in the NL rookie of the year voting and signed a six-year, $26 million contract in March.

He was placed on the disabled list last month with a fractured hand, allowing the story to come full circle Thursday.

DeJong's replacement at shortstop, Cardinals rookie Yairo Munoz, hit a three-run, walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth to beat the Pirates, 10-8.

2015

Maybe someday — when the Pirates decide they no longer want to pay Jordy Mercer and Josh Harrison — shortstop Kevin Newman (first round) and second baseman Kevin Kramer (second round) will be their double-play combination.

2016

Another infield prospect is third-round pick Stephen Alemais, who plays mostly second base in Altoona and is hitting .273.

2017

Second-round pick Calvin Mitchell, an outfielder, is hitting .320 with six home runs and 31 RBIs in Single-A West Virginia.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.