Ex-Pirate Bruce Kison, pitcher on 2 World Series-winning teams, dies at 68

Former Pirates pitcher Bruce Kison, a two-time World Series winner in the 1970s, died Saturday after a battle with cancer. He was 68.

Kison, a right-hander, played for the Pirates from 1971-79. He bookended his Pirates career with World Series rings before going on to pitch for the California Angels and Boston Red Sox.

“Today, the Pirates mourn the loss of our good friend and alumni, Bruce Kison,” Pirates president Frank Coonelly said in a statement. “Bruce has been a beloved member of the Pirates family long after his playing and coaching days were over and most recently joined Clint Hurdle and his staff in spring training as a special instructor. Bruce will always be remembered as a great part of the Pittsburgh Pirates organization, and today is a sad day for all of us. Our deepest condolences go out to his wife, Anna Marie, as well as his entire family and friends.”

Kison served as pitching coach for the Orioles — the team he beat in both World Series — in 1999 and was a scout with Baltimore for nearly 20 years.

“We loved Bruce Kison,” Orioles executive vice president Dan Duquette told the Baltimore Sun. “He was a real champ, and those who worked with him closely, which was my privilege for the last several seasons, will fondly remember Bruce for his mental toughness as a competitor on the field, his scouting insight and integrity, especially for pitchers, his folksy and dry sense of humor and his personal humility. May God bless Bruce and his family.”

Kison finished his 15-year major league career with a 115-88 record and 3.66 ERA.