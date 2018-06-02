Pirates minor league report: June 2, 2018

Minor League report

Pirates

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 26-27) beat Scranton (Yankees), 8-0. Catcher Jacob Stallings went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs scored. 2B Max Moroff struck out twice and scored one run, LF Jordan Luplow went 0 for 3 and CF Chris Bostick went 0 for 4, but Indy scored five runs in the first inning to help right-hander Clay Holmes improve to 3-3. Holmes struck out eight and allowed six hits and no runs over seven innings.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 26-25) lost 11-1 to Hartford (Rockies). Altoona managed just four hits, including a solo home run by RF Bralin Jackson (.254). RHP Logan Sendelbach (2-2, 7.96) took the loss after allowing four runs on six hits with one strikeout in three innings.

BRADENTON (High-A, 28-22) won 7-6 against Charlotte (Rays). SS Jung Ho Kang (.286) went 2 for 4 with a grand slam. 3B Hunter Owen (.222) also homered and went 4 for 5 with two RBIs. LF Casey Hughston (.176) homered. LHP Jordan Jess (1-3, 1.84) struck out two in one inning of relief to earn the win.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 26-24) beat Greensboro (Marlins), 4-0. Right-hander Coldy Bolton went six innings, allowing three hits and striking out four for the victory. SS Oneil Cruz went 3 for 5 with two RBIs, and the Power held the Grasshoppers to four hits.

Independent

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 11-9) lost 7-5 against Windy City. The Wild Things couldn't overcome a five-run first inning by the ThunderBolts, and right-hander Daniel Garmendia took the loss after going five innings and allowing six runs on five hits. CF James Harris had an RBI triple, and 1B Reydel Medina went 3 for 4 with a double and one RBI.

