Pirates minor league report: June 3, 2018
Updated 3 hours ago
Minor league report
Pirates
INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 27-27) won 7-3 vs. Scranton (Yankees). The Indians recorded 15 hits, including three by OF Christopher Bostick (.319), who homered and scored two runs. C Ryan Lavarnway (.258) went 2 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs, and SS Max Moroff (.212) finished 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. DH Eric Wood (.244) also homered. Tyler Eppler (3.12) improved to 5-2 after allowing two earned runs and four hits in six innings.
Next: Tuesday at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
ALTOONA (Double-A, 26-26) lost 8-5 to Hartford (Rockies). SS Cole Tucker (.233) went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes (.275) had two hits, including a double, and an RBI.
Next: Tuesday vs. Reading, 1:05 p.m.
BRADENTON (High-A, 28-23) lost 10-1 against Charlotte (Rays). 2B Mitchell Tolman finished 4 for 5 with a double, and Albert Baur (.342) had two hits.
Next: Monday vs. Florida, 6:30 p.m.
WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 26-25) lost 5-2 Greensboro (Marlins). LF Chris Sharpe (.247) hit his third homer, one of five hits for the Power. SS Oneil Cruz (.283) tripled.
Next: Tuesday vs. Lexington, 5:05 p.m.