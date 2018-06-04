Five ways the Pirates can stop the bleeding

It's the first week of June, the All-star break is more than a month away and the Pirates remain 22 games away from reaching their season's halfway point. But while it'd be silly to put too much emphasis on a week of play at this point, there's an air about the Pirates right now that their season is perhaps beginning to slip away.

It was only 17 days ago that the Pirates were in first place and a season-best nine games over .500. If the now fourth-place Pirates happen to lose the opener of a short three-game homestand Tuesday, they'll not have a winning record for the first time in 2018 and potentially could find themselves almost as close to last place as to the NL Central lead.

Losers of 12 of their past 16, things don't get any easier this week when they face the two hottest teams in the National League: the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs.

Can the Pirates stop the bleeding? Here are some ways how they could.

1. Figure out the bullpen

According to baseballreference.com's wins above average tool, no position group on the team has been less valuable than their relievers (mathematically, the bullpen has managed the Pirates minus-1.2 wins so far this season). Despite a stretch of about three weeks earlier this season in which it was performing as one of the best bullpens in baseball, the Pirates relievers have fallen to 21st each in MLB in ERA, batting average against and on-base percentage against. Only five teams have blown more saves (10) – and no NL team has a worse save-conversion percentage than the Pirates' 54.55.

The Pirates' bullpen is young (the only player older than 26 is a rookie, 28-year-old Richard Rodriguez), so volatility is a side effect. Getting back into their groove they showed in early May could fix a significant portion of the Pirates' recent woes.

2. Get the Bell ringing

Over the past 14-plus games, Josh Bell is in an 8-for-51 slump (.157 average) in which he has just two extra-base hits and almost as many strikeouts (11) as times on base (13). His on-base percentage (.224) and slugging percentage (.235) in that span has dropped his season OPS to .695. Considering Bell has started 55 of the Pirates' first 59 games, it should then come as little surprise that the Pirates have the third-worst production (measured both by WAR and OPS) by first basemen in MLB. The same is true among all MLB teams in regards to production from the cleanup spot in the order.

This stretch is the second weeks-long slump of Bell's season already, peculiar for a player whose hitting style was thought to be relatively slump-proof. Bell needs to get going for the Pirates to start winning again. Perhaps Clint Hurdle should consider sitting him down for a game or two to get him right, as he has for many others during his tenure as Pirates manager.

3. Don't be intimidated

The Pirates this week face two mega-market behemoths whose payrolls each double the Pirates' and who have both made the playoffs each of the past three years. The Pirates went 1-6 against the Dodgers last season and have lost 28 of their past 44 against the Cubs since being shut out in the 2015 wild-card game. There was, of course, an incident during a 7-0 drubbing last week between the teams that some interpreted as Chicago further humiliating the Pirates.

To stop their season from perhaps slipping away, they're going to have to stand up to a pair of teams who have bullied them in recent meetings.

4. Ride the hot hand

Despite sitting out the finale, no Pirate had more hits in their four-game series in St. Louis than Corey Dickerson (five). Dickerson was given the full game off Sunday, the first time that's happened since the Pirates' swoon began. No position player has been more valuable (measured by WAR) this season than Dickerson, and only Francsico Cervelli has a better OPS or OPS+ among players who have more than 15 games.

The off day Sunday combined with the Pirates being idle Monday probably means Dickerson will play in all six games this week. The Pirates will need him.

5. Win one for Austin

Despite playing less than a quarter of the season thus far, rookie Austin Meadows already ranks fourth among Pirates position players in Wins Above Replacement (WAR). The irony is that despite no individual contributing more theoretical mathematical Pirates wins (0.7) since his debut May 18, no player on the team has a worse "winning percentage" (measured by team record in the games he's played in) this season.

The Pirates have won just three of Meadows' 15 games (3-12), his debut coinciding perfectly with the start of their slump May 18. That's a statistical anomaly, and surely whatever type of major-league player Meadows becomes, he will surely leave the field a winner more than 20 percent of the time. But how about rewarding the kid with a win? The Pirates are 0-5 when he hits a home run.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.