Pirates pick South Alabama outfielder Travis Swaggerty in 1st round of MLB Draft

Did you know? He was not drafted when he graduated from Denham Spring (La.) High School. In fact, Louisiana-Lafayette recruited him as a pitcher.

Travis Swaggerty proudly calls himself one of the “dirt bags” of South Alabama.

“If you don't work hard and play hard, we weed you out,” he said Monday night shortly after the Pirates made him their first-round choice — 10th overall — in the MLB Draft.

“That goes along with having a chip on your shoulder.”

Swaggerty, 20, is an outfielder, an All-Sun Belt Conference selection and the Pirates' highest draft pick since they took Austin Meadows out of high school with the ninth overall selection in 2013.

Meadows, plagued by injuries in the minors, didn't make it to the major leagues until last month.

“I really don't know that much about the Pirates,” Swaggerty said. “All I can think about is that beautiful ballpark (PNC Park) and being able to run around center field in the future.”

Swaggerty, 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, is the third college player the Pirates have chosen in the first round in the past four years. They took Wake Forest third baseman Will Craig in 2016 and Arizona shortstop Kevin Newman in 2015.

Swaggerty, who bats and throws left-handed, was not heavily recruited when he was graduating from Denham Springs (La.) High School while receiving little interest from power conference schools. In fact, Louisiana-Lafayette wanted him to be a pitcher.

But he displayed that “chip on his shoulder” one day in high school when he hit a double and the opposing shortstop asked him where he was going to college.

“I said ‘South Alabama,' and he said, ‘Really?'

“I said, ‘Yeah. It doesn't matter where you go to school. It matters what you do when you're there.' ”

At South Alabama, his power numbers started to improve when he gave up pitching, gained weight and started to focus on hitting.

Swaggerty improved his power numbers from four home runs as a freshman to 11 with 60 RBI last year and 13 homers and 38 RBI this season. He also hit .296 with nine stolen bases this season.

He said he wasn't nervous while waiting to be selected – he got to shake hands with Tommy Lasorda – but he was anxious about who would pick him and where he would end up living his life.

“You're talking about where you're going to raise your family,” he said. “That's deep stuff.”

When he was chosen 10th overall, his emotions took over.

“I told myself I wasn't going to cry,” he said on the MLB Network immediately after he was chosen. “But I did.”

One of Swaggerty's most life-changing experiences as a collegian was playing 19 games last summer for the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team. He ranked second on the team in hits (21) and on-base percentage (.449), and third in stolen bases (six) and batting average (.328).

There was more to it than statistics, he said.

“The coolest part of it was getting to wear USA across your chest with another country on the other base line and we have our hands over our hearts during the national anthem,” he said.

“Everyone got along and everyone was so humble and happy to be there, and that rubbed off on me.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.