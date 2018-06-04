Big night for Jung Ho Kang in Pirates minor league report for June 4, 2018
INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 27-27) was idle. LHP Brandon Waddell (0-1, 27.00) is expected to start Tuesday against Rochester's (Twins) LHP Stephen Gonsalves (4-1, 4.00)
Next: Tuesday at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
ALTOONA (Double-A, 26-26) was idle. RHP Eduardo Vera (0-0, 1.29) is Altoona's probable starter Tuesday, likely facing Reading (Phillies) RHP Franklyn Kilome (1-2, 5.06).
Next: Tuesday vs. Reading, 7:00 p.m.
BRADENTON (High-A, 28-23) won 5-2 over Florida (Braves). 3B Jung Ho Kang (.500) went 4 for 5 with a two-run homer and three RBIs in his second game since last playing for the Pirates in 2016. Kang has two home runs and seven RBIs in two games. CF Jared Olivia (.274) was the first player to record a run after a first inning solo shot, giving the Marauders an early advantage. Escobar recorded five strikeouts and three walks in 6 2⁄3 innings pitched, allowing just one run on four hits.
Next: Tuesday vs. Florida, 6:30 p.m.
WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 25-24) was idle. West Virginia's RHP Max Kranick (0-1, 1.74) is probable to start Tuesday against a Lexington (Royals) pitcher yet to be named.
Next: Tuesday vs. Lexington, 5:05 p.m.
Independent
WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 12-9) was idle. LHP Thomas Dorminy (3-1, 2.01) is the Wild Things' probable starting pitcher Tuesda night against the Traverse City Beach Bums's RHP Reinaldo Lopez (0-2, 7.52).
Next: Tuesday vs. Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.