Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Pirates 2nd-round pick Braxton Ashcraft caught 37 TDs as H.S. senior

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Tuesday, June 5, 2018, 12:24 a.m.
Pirates general manager Neal Huntington sits in the dugout before a game against the Yankees Sunday, March 5, 2017, at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates general manager Neal Huntington sits in the dugout before a game against the Yankees Sunday, March 5, 2017, at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla.

Updated 16 hours ago

Just by glancing at Braxton Ashcraft's statistics as a two-sport standout at Robinson (Texas) High School, it's difficult to determine whether his best sport is football or baseball.

The Pirates drafted Ashcraft, 6-foot-5, 195 pounds, in the second round Monday night (No. 51 overall) as a right-handed power pitcher who can reach 95 mph with his fastball. He was 11-1 with 103 strikeouts in 70 13 innings this season, and he's already committed to Baylor for baseball.

“In my living room, as a little kid, my dream was to be like Stephen Strasburg and Clayton Kershaw,” Ashcraft told the Waco Tribune-Herald. “Those were the guys I looked up to. To see that dream in front of me is great, but to a degree it's kind of overwhelming when you think your dreams could actually come true.”

“You see the athleticism and arm speed just keeps coming,” said Joe Dellicarri, the Pirates' senior director of amateur scouting

But Ashcraft also is one of the most productive wide receivers in Texas high school football history, with 104 receptions for 2,090 yards and 37 touchdowns last season. That followed a junior season when he had 92 catches for 1,937 yards and 34 touchdowns. His seven touchdown receptions in the 2016 opener rank second in state history.

He has been timed in the 40-yard dash in 4.6 seconds.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me