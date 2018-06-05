Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pirates

Pirates slump their way to .500 by losing to Dodgers

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Tuesday, June 5, 2018, 11:18 p.m.

The six wins in seven games to open the season, the losing just three of their first 14 series, the 24 days spent in first place in April and May.

Nice while it lasted, but in some sense it now all has been rendered moot. The Pirates are right back where they started.

A listless, rain-delayed 5-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in front of another sparse crowd at PNC Park dropped the Pirates to .500 for the first time this season.

It was only 19 days ago the Pirates were in first place and a season-high nine games over .500. But they've lost 13 of 17 since and are one loss away from losing their sixth consecutive series.

"It boils down to week by week, month by month — I don't think (falling to .500) is really important," first basemen Josh Bell said. "I know every game's important, but over the course of the season, there are going to be ups and downs. This is just a rut that we're in."

The Pirates were shut out for the second game in a row, and they've managed nine hits in that time. Two days after the Cardinals' Michael Wacha took a no-hitter into the ninth against them in St. Louis, Ross Stripling and four relievers limited the Pirates to seven hits — all singles.

The Pirates have been shut out six times this season, three of which have come over the past eight games. They've averaged 2.7 runs over their past 10 and 3.2 runs during this 17-game swoon.

"We hit five guys either 0 for 10, 1 for 10 or 1 for 12 coming into the game tonight," manager Clint Hurdle said.

Coming out of the game, those slumps only worsened.

"We need everybody involved in the offense," Hurdle said, "and right now, that's really not happening."

Two of the three games the Pirates won over the 11 days before Monday had been started by Joe Musgrove. Tuesday, Musgrove (2-1) lost for the first time as a Pirate, yielding home runs to Joc Pederson and Yasiel Puig en route to a middling line of allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits and one walk with five strikeouts in five innings.

"Joe didn't have the weapons that we've seen the first two games," Hurdle said. "I don't think the slider, the curveball quite had the tilt. The command, the changeup ... wasn't able to get that play."

The Dodgers, 7-1 against the Pirates over the past 13 months, got their third homer Tuesday when Cody Bellinger launched a 422-foot solo shot with an 108.2 mph exit velocity to straightaway center off Tyler Glasnow in the sixth.

But it wasn't just hitting and pitching that did the Pirates in Tuesday: A Sean Rodriguez error led to a run, and Adam Frazier got thrown out at third with two outs in the eighth and his team trailing by five runs.

A late add to the lineup after Jordy Mercer was scratched because of flu-like symptoms, Rodriguez went 0 for 3 to extend his slump to 1 for 20. He also misplayed a Musgrove throw on a pickoff attempt that advanced a runner who later scored. His average is down to .165.

Delayed by 53 minutes because of a passing rainstorm and played in front of 12,879, the game began promisingly for the Pirates when Musgrove struck out the side on 14 pitches in the top of the first.

But Pederson made it three home runs in three plate appearances (regular season and postseason) against Musgrove when he homered to right after Matt Kemp singled to lead off the second. Pederson homered off Musgrove twice when the latter was with Houston during last year's World Series.

"I think in that first inning, my pitches weren't all that great if you go back and watch the game," Musgrove said. "I could see my gameplan was going to work, that they were going to be a little more aggressive on my pitches that weren't the ones they wanted. (But) they started to make the adjustments as the game went on, and I couldn't adjust with them. So that's where they beat me."

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy tags out the Pirates' Adam Frazier during the eighth inning Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at PNC Park.
Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison reacts after flying out with the bases loaded to end the fifth inning against the Dodgers Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at PNC Park.
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco strikes out with runners on during the fifth inning against the Dodgers Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at PNC Park.
Pirates shortstop Sean Rodriguez walks from the field after popping out with runner on base during the fifth inning against the Dodgers Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at PNC Park.
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco strikes out with runners on base during the fifth inning against the Dodgers Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at PNC Park.
Musician Jack White takes in the Pirates game against the Dodgers Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at PNC Park.
Pirates pitcher Joe Musgrove cleans his cleats after giving up a two-run home run during the second inning against the Dodgers Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at PNC Park.
Pirates pitcher Joe Musgrove delivers during the first inning against the Dodgers Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at PNC Park.
Pirates left fielder Corey Dickerson makes a sliding catch in foul territory under third baseman Colin Moran during the secondinning against the Dodgers Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at PNC Park.
Pirates pitcher Joe Musgrove throws during the first inning against the Dodgers Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at PNC Park.
Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli talks with pitcher Joe Musgrove after a Dodgers' sacrifice fly scored a run during the third inning Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at PNC Park.
The Dodgers' Chris Taylor tags out Pirates left fielder Corey Dickerson on a caught stealing during the second inning Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at PNC Park.
The Dodgers' Chris Taylor scores past Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli during the third inning Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at PNC Park.
The Dodgers' Joc Pederson celebrates his two-run homer with Matt Kemp during the second inning against the Pirates Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at PNC Park.
The Pirates' Starling Marte laughs during batting practice before a game against the Dodgers Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at PNC Park.
The Pirates' Starling Marte laughs with the Dodgers' Yasiel Puig before their game Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at PNC Park.
The Pirates' Starling Marte laughs with the Dodgers' Yasiel Puig before their game Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at PNC Park.
