Coming off 1-for-18 series, Starling Marte sits opener of Pirates-Dodgers series

Calling it "preventative" and saying that monitoring Starling Marte's health is "tricky," Pirates manager Clint Hurdle kept his veteran outfielder out of the lineup for Tuesday's series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Marte missed 10 days on the disabled list last month because of an oblique injury, which commonly can linger. After he went 5 for 16 in his first four games back, Marte went 1 for 18 with seven strikeouts during the Pirates' weekend four-game series in St. Louis.

"This is a tricky one that we want to make sure we get right," Hurdle said of managing Marte's injury. "An oblique.

"I really believe that for our team to have our best season, we need to keep our best players out on the field, and sometimes you can get caught up and you think certain guys have got to play."

The Pirates on Tuesday began a stretch of nine consecutive days with games.

The Pirates have been inclined to, as they call it, "stack off days" by pairing an idle day with keeping a regular out of the lineup the day before or after. Hurdle said Tuesday that they have done that moreso this season than in the past.

"To find appropriate times down to get men – and keep men – strong and keep them with an opportunity to play longer periods of time, this is one of the things we talked about with the training staff," Hurdle said.

Since Marte's return, the Pirates have been using a four-man rotation in the outfield with Marte, Austin Meadows, Gregory Polanco and Corey Dickerson.

