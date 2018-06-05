Pirates minor league report: June 5, 2018
INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 28-27) won 5-0 vs. Rochester. C Jacob Stallings (.297), 2B Kevin Kramer (.254) and 1B Eric Wood (.244) each doubled. LHP Brandon Waddell (1-1, 6.14 ERA) earned the win. He pitched, striking out 5 and allowing four hits in 5 2⁄3 shutout innings.
Next: Wednesday at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
ALTOONA (Double-A, 26-27) lost 4-2 to Reading. CF Jason Martin (.313) and 2B Stephen Alemais (.272) doubled. RHP Eduardo Vera (3-1, 1.93 ERA) allowed two runs in seven innings, striking out five.
Next: Wednesday vs. Reading, 7 p.m.
BRADENTON (High-A, 30-23) won 7-5 vs. Florida (Fire Frogs). 1B Lucas Tancas (.236) homered and doubled, and RF Bligh Madris (.253) also doubled. SS Jung Ho Kang (.462) went 0 for 1 with a run. RHP Mike Wallace (3-1, 5.10 ERA) allowed three runs in six innings, striking out five.
Next: Wednesday vs. Florida, 6:30 p.m.
WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 26-26) lost 7-4 to Lexington (Legends). SS Oneil Cruz (.287) homered, and C Deon Stafford (.270), 1B Mason Martin (.201) and RF Calvin Mitchell (.318) doubled.
Next: Wednesday vs Lexington, 7:05 p.m.