Pirates minor league report: June 10, 2018

Pirates

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 32-27) won 7-1 at Pawtucket (Red Sox). DH Erich Weiss (.250) went 2 for 5 with a double, home run, two RBIs and two runs scored. 1B Wyatt Mathisen (.308) went 1 for 5 with a two-run homer. RHP Tyler Eppler (6-2, 2.84 ERA) went 5 2⁄ 3 innings allowing no runs on seven hits while striking out two and walking three.

Next: Sunday at Pawtucket, 1:35 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 29-28) lost 6-1 at home against Hartford (Rockies). CF Jason Martin (.330) went 2 for 4 with a double and run scored. 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes (.274) went 2 for 4 with a double. RHP Pedro Vasquez (0-4, 5.73 ERA) went five innings, allowing four runs on four hits while striking out three and walking two.

Next: Sunday vs. Hartford, 2 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 31-26) lost 11-2 at Tampa (Yankees). 3B Mitchell Tolman (.375) went 1 for 3 with a solo homer. SS Jung Ho Kang (.417) went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI. RHP Luis Escobar (4-4, 3.77 ERA) went five innings allowing three runs on two hits while striking out seven and walking four.

Next: Sunday at Tampa, 1 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 31-27) lost 5-4 at Hickory (Rangers). SS Rodolfo Castro (.221) went 1 for 3 with a double, walk, an RBI and a run scored. 3B Ben Bengtson (.222) went 1 for 3 with a double, RBI and run scored. RHP Drew Fischer (0-1, 3.00 ERA) went three innings in relief allowing two earned runs on four hits while striking out three and walking one.

Next: Sunday at Hickory, 3 p.m.

Independent

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 17-9) won 5-4 at home against Joliet. DH Louis Mele (.300) went 2 for 4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. LF Roman Collins (.303) went 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI. RHP Trevor Bradley (2-0, 2.29 ERA) went 5 1⁄ 3 innings allowing three runs on two hits while striking out seven and walking four.

Next: Sunday vs. Joliet, 5:30 p.m.