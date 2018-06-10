Pirates minor league report: June 10, 2018
Updated 19 hours ago
Minor League report
Pirates
INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 32-38) lost 11-1 to Pawtucket (Red Sox). Pawtucket scored five runs in the third off Indians starting LHP Brandon Waddell (1-2, 8.71 ERA). RHP reliever Jesus Liranzo (6.75 ERA) fared no better in the fourth, allowing four earned runs and walking four in 2⁄3 of an inning. LF Jordan Luplow (2.63) doubled — Indianapolis' lone extra-base hit — and walked twice. The loss snapped a five-game road-winning streak.
Next: Monday vs. Toledo (Tigers), 7:05 p.m.
ALTOONA (Double-A, 29-28) vs. Hartford (Rockies) postponed because of rain.
Next: Tuesday at Binghamton (Mets), 6:35 p.m.
BRADENTON (High-A, 31-27) lost 4-2 to Tampa (Yankees). The Marauders' runs came on solo homers by 3B Hunter Owen (.237) and LF Lucas Tancas (.232). The Tarpons, however, hit three homers against RHP Mike Wallace (3-2, 5.25), who allowed four earned runs in six innings. The top six batters in Brandeton's lineup went a combined 1 for 22.
Next: Monday at Florida (Braves), 6:31 p.m.
WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 31-28) lost 6-1 to Hickory (Rangers). The Crawdads scored four runs in the second inning off RHP Max Kranick (0-3, 5.75), who yielded eight hits in five innings. LF Chris Sharpe (.266) went 3 for 4 with a double.
Next: Monday at Augusta (Giants), 7:05 p.m.