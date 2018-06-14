Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Legendary Pittsburgh meteorologist Joe DeNardo dies at 87 
Pirates

Five reasons why the Pirates have lost their way

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Thursday, June 14, 2018, 2:45 p.m.
Pirates pitching coach Ray Searage talks with closer Felipe Vazquez after he gave up three runs during the ninth inning against the Padres Sunday, May 20, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitching coach Ray Searage talks with closer Felipe Vazquez after he gave up three runs during the ninth inning against the Padres Sunday, May 20, 2018, at PNC Park.
Pirates first baseman Josh Bell drives in a run with a base hit during the fifth inning against the Rockies Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates first baseman Josh Bell drives in a run with a base hit during the fifth inning against the Rockies Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at PNC Park.

Updated 11 hours ago

Clint Hurdle's office at PNC Park is stacked with books and pictures, creating a tiny museum of baseball and its history.

There's a framed photograph of Danny Murtaugh shaking hands with Casey Stengel before the 1960 World Series, but there also are plenty of books that speak to Hurdle's love of words.

Yet, the following words likely aren't on his reading list. They deal with his Pirates and how they've arrived at this point of the season, 33-35, eight games out of first place in the National League Central heading into the start of a 10-game homestand Friday against the Cincinnati Reds.

Here are five contributing factors to the 7-18 record with no consecutive victories since May 18.

1. The young bullpen

We all get it. The Pirates like to control their spending on pitching, which is why there's no one in the bullpen older than 26 and five of the seven pitchers never have played a full season in the majors.

The results have not been good, even in the 5-4 victory Wednesday in Arizona. Closer Felipe Vazquez recorded his 12th save, but not before giving up two runs, three walks, two hits and a wild pitch in the ninth inning and leaving the bases loaded. (The Pirates led the majors with 43 wild pitches through Wednesday.)

Vazquez's performance triggered a trip to the mound by usually affable pitching coach Ray Searage.

“Ray was mad. I can tell you that,” Vazquez told MLB.com. “It was the first time Ray was mad at me.”

Over the past 25 games, Pirates relief pitchers have allowed 13 home runs among 73 hits in 73 23 innings, recording a WHIP (walks and hits per inning) of 1.55. In that span, the Pirates lost six games while scoring five or more runs.

Baseball has devolved into a game where starters seldom pitch beyond the sixth inning. Among the Pirates' six starters since May 18, only Jameson Taillon and Joe Musgrove have pitched into the seventh (twice each). That leaves the bullpen responsible for at least three innings per game, times 21.

2. Unexpected underachievement

The Pirates don't spend in free agency because they expect/hope certain players on their roster make overspending unnecessary.

Sign a power hitter? Why? Gregory Polanco and Josh Bell can provide power.

Yet, they've combined to hit 12 home runs — only two since May 12. Bell, however, has made strides after dropping from cleanup to Nos. 6 and 7 in the batting order. He's been on base 11 times (six walks, five hits) in his past 17 plate appearances.

Veteran starting pitchers are the most expensive investments, but the Pirates felt comfortable with Ivan Nova, Taillon and Trevor Williams atop their rotation.

There have been positive signs from Taillon and Nova recently, but not enough since the start of the season.

Adding a slider to his pitch menu has allowed Taillon to win two of his past three decisions, but those were his first victories since April 8.

Nova was better in his most recent start — a 7-1 victory in Wrigley Field — but his ERA stands at 4.68.

Trevor Williams lasted only three innings in each of his past two starts.

3. Rotating outfielders

Polanco's batting average has been under .220 since May 24, and it sits at .204 going into the Reds series, which begins Friday. Only five National League batters are worse, based on 3.1 plate appearances per game.

Hurdle and general manager Neal Huntington seem to think Polanco can end his slump, which is why he's played every inning of 12 of the past 16 games.

Perhaps they're fearful of too much exposure for Austin Meadows, who was hitting .404 on June 2, and is now down to .329. Keeping Starling Marte and Corey Dickerson fresh for the second half of the season also is a consideration.

But Meadows and Dickerson (.310) have the two highest batting averages on the team, and Marte is hitting .286 with 13 stolen bases. Dickerson is the team's best left fielder, with a stat line of 5/4/0 (assists/double plays/errors) that no National League outfielder can match.

There's your three. Inevitable slumps and injuries will give Polanco opportunities. Until then, play your best people.

4. Fielding could improve

The Pirates aren't making a lot of errors, only 40 in 68 games, which is 13th in the majors and tied with the New York Yankees. But the Yankees can cover up those mistakes with power (107 home runs to the Pirates' 69).

There's little room for error on this team.

5. Difficult division

The National League Central is the only one in MLB with three teams — the Brewers, Cubs and Cardinals — six games or more over .500.

The Pirates don't have the muscle, pitching or payroll to keep up with Cubs and Cardinals, who are spending $187.4 million (fourth in MLB) and $167 million (ninth), according to spotrac.com.

But the Milwaukee Brewers are 26th in payroll ($94.5 million) and lead the division while the Pirates are 27th ($90.1 million).

It's not always about money.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

