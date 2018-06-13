Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Legendary Pittsburgh meteorologist Joe DeNardo dies at 87 
Pirates

Pirates minor league report: June 13, 2018

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, June 13, 2018, 11:05 p.m.

Pirates

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 34-29) won 3-2 over Toledo (Tigers). The Indians had a big fifth inning, scoring all three of their runs, and were able to hold off the Mud Hens late, giving up a run in the eighth. 2B Kevin Kramer (.271) got things going in the fifth with a triple and went 2 for 3 in the game. SS Jung Ho Kang (.083) got his first hit of his Triple-A stint, going 1 for 4 with a single. Starting RHP Clay Holmes (5-3, 3.66 ERA) got the win, pitching five innings, giving up one unearned run, and struck out five. RHP Johnny Hellweg (1-0, 0.36 ERA) earned his tenth save of the season, throwing a hitless ninth.

Next: Thursday vs. Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 31-28) won 7-2 over Binghamton (Mets). The Curve started off strong, scoring four in the first inning. RF Bralin Jackson (.271) went 3 for 5 with a double and stolen base. SS Cole Tucker (.239), 1B Will Craig (.242) and LF Bryan Reynolds (.204) homered in the game, Tucker and Craig with solo shots, Reynolds with a grand slam. LF Tim Tebow (.241) went 1 for 4 with a double for the Rumble Ponies. Starting RHP Mitch Keller (7-2, 3.25 ERA) got the win, pitching six innings, giving up two earned runs and striking out three.

Next: Thursday at Binghamton, 10:35 a.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 32-28) beat Florida (Braves), 4-1, in a rain-delayed game. The Marauders broke a 1-1 tie in the fifth when Bligh Madris scored on a Jared Oliva sacrifice fly. Oliva went 2 for 4, his other hit a solo home run in the first inning. Starting pitcher Oddy Nunez (3.98 ERA) improved to 2-5 with three strikeouts over five innings.

Next: Thursday at Florida, 6:30 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 34-28) won 3-2 over Augusta (Giants). The Power came alive late, scoring a run in the eighth and scoring one in the ninth on a sacrifice fly. SS Oneil Cruz (.289) and RF Calvin Mitchell (.326) each had a double with their lone hits of the game, Mitchell brought in a run on the winning sacrifice fly. RHP Joel Cesar (1-1, 3.32 ERA) got the win in relief, throwing three scoreless innings with five strikeouts. RHP Samuel Reyes (1-0, 0.00 ERA) went 1-2-3 in the ninth, striking out two and earning his first save of the season.

Next: Thursday at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Independent

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 20-9) won 18-13 over Gateway. Both teams had a field day at the plate, the Grizzlies putting together 21 hits to the Wild Things' 17. C Chase Simmons (.385) went 4 for 5, all singles, with three RBIs and four runs scored. 2B Carter McEachern (.300), LF Roman Collins (.310), 3B Mike Hill (.245) and SS Brett Marr (.299) each had two hits in the game with a double, McEachern added three RBIs, Collins with five and Hill with one. RF Hector Roa (.281) also had a couple of hits with a solo homer, finishing with two RBIs. RHP Aaron Burns (2-0, 2.19 ERA) got the win in relief, pitching 2.2 scoreless innings, with four strikeouts.

Next: Thursday at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me