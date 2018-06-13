Pirates minor league report: June 13, 2018

Pirates

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 34-29) won 3-2 over Toledo (Tigers). The Indians had a big fifth inning, scoring all three of their runs, and were able to hold off the Mud Hens late, giving up a run in the eighth. 2B Kevin Kramer (.271) got things going in the fifth with a triple and went 2 for 3 in the game. SS Jung Ho Kang (.083) got his first hit of his Triple-A stint, going 1 for 4 with a single. Starting RHP Clay Holmes (5-3, 3.66 ERA) got the win, pitching five innings, giving up one unearned run, and struck out five. RHP Johnny Hellweg (1-0, 0.36 ERA) earned his tenth save of the season, throwing a hitless ninth.

Next: Thursday vs. Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 31-28) won 7-2 over Binghamton (Mets). The Curve started off strong, scoring four in the first inning. RF Bralin Jackson (.271) went 3 for 5 with a double and stolen base. SS Cole Tucker (.239), 1B Will Craig (.242) and LF Bryan Reynolds (.204) homered in the game, Tucker and Craig with solo shots, Reynolds with a grand slam. LF Tim Tebow (.241) went 1 for 4 with a double for the Rumble Ponies. Starting RHP Mitch Keller (7-2, 3.25 ERA) got the win, pitching six innings, giving up two earned runs and striking out three.

Next: Thursday at Binghamton, 10:35 a.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 32-28) beat Florida (Braves), 4-1, in a rain-delayed game. The Marauders broke a 1-1 tie in the fifth when Bligh Madris scored on a Jared Oliva sacrifice fly. Oliva went 2 for 4, his other hit a solo home run in the first inning. Starting pitcher Oddy Nunez (3.98 ERA) improved to 2-5 with three strikeouts over five innings.

Next: Thursday at Florida, 6:30 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 34-28) won 3-2 over Augusta (Giants). The Power came alive late, scoring a run in the eighth and scoring one in the ninth on a sacrifice fly. SS Oneil Cruz (.289) and RF Calvin Mitchell (.326) each had a double with their lone hits of the game, Mitchell brought in a run on the winning sacrifice fly. RHP Joel Cesar (1-1, 3.32 ERA) got the win in relief, throwing three scoreless innings with five strikeouts. RHP Samuel Reyes (1-0, 0.00 ERA) went 1-2-3 in the ninth, striking out two and earning his first save of the season.

Next: Thursday at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Independent

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 20-9) won 18-13 over Gateway. Both teams had a field day at the plate, the Grizzlies putting together 21 hits to the Wild Things' 17. C Chase Simmons (.385) went 4 for 5, all singles, with three RBIs and four runs scored. 2B Carter McEachern (.300), LF Roman Collins (.310), 3B Mike Hill (.245) and SS Brett Marr (.299) each had two hits in the game with a double, McEachern added three RBIs, Collins with five and Hill with one. RF Hector Roa (.281) also had a couple of hits with a solo homer, finishing with two RBIs. RHP Aaron Burns (2-0, 2.19 ERA) got the win in relief, pitching 2.2 scoreless innings, with four strikeouts.

Next: Thursday at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.