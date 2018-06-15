Pirates minor league report: June 15, 2018

Minor League report

Pirates

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 35-29) won 7-3 over Toledo (Tigers). The Indians collected 15 hits. 2B Kevin Newman (.308) and LF Pablo Reyes (.308) led the charge with three hits apiece, and DH Kevin Kramer (.276), 3B Max Moroff (.224) and C Ryan Lavarnway (.291) all homered. Starting RHP Nick Kingham (3-1, 1.67) pitched eight shutout innings, allowing just two hits with six strikeouts. SS Jung Ho Kang (.067) was 0 for 3.

Next: Friday at Columbus, 7:15 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 32-28) won 9-2 over Binghamton (Mets). The Curve offense finished with 14 hits, led by RF Bralin Jackson (.300), who went 4 for 5 with a pair of doubles. 1B Will Craig (.253) also had a big night, going 3 for 4 with a solo homer, a double, a walk, and two RBIs, and C Christian Kelley (.259) and 2B Logan Ratledge (.167) added a double each. Starting LHP Taylor Hearn (2-4, 3.57) got the win, allowing six hits and two runs, while striking out 10 in six innings.

Next: Friday vs New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 33-29) lost 8-2 to Florida (Braves) in their final game before the All-Star break. Starting RHP Luis Escobar (4-5, 4.45) took the loss in a rough outing. He gave up six runs on six hits and four walks in three iunnings, and the offense couldn't muster a comeback. The Marauders recorded no extra-base hits and just five hits in total, led by a pair of singles from 1B Albert Baur (.318).

Next: Monday vs Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 35-28) won 6-3 over Augusta (Giants). 2B Rodolfo Castro (.219) hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning, and the Indians never looked back. CF Ryan Peurifoy (.195) tripled and added a single. C John Bormann (.273) doubled and singled, and SS Oneil Cruz (.291) added a pair of singles. Starting RHP Hunter Stratton (2-3, 6.25) went five innings, allowing two runs on one hit and six walks, and he struck out six. RHP Drew Fischer (3.15) recorded a hold, and RHP Beau Sulser (2.59) picked up a six-out save without allowing a baserunner.

Next: Friday vs Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Independent

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 20-9) did not finish in time for this edition.

Next: Friday at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.