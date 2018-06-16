Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pirates

Pirates Notebook: Top draft pick Swaggerty signs

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Saturday, June 16, 2018, 10:12 a.m.

Updated 14 hours ago

Pirates first-round draft choice Travis Swaggerty Jr. was bursting with pride Friday when he signed his contract, tried on a big-league jersey, shook hands with general manager Neal Huntington and met with the media.

A smile appeared to be permanently attached to his face.

But he wasn't too proud to admit to how he reached this stage of his 20-year-old life.

"I was a pretty aggravating kid," he said. "I always wanted to be first. First in line going to lunch. I wanted to be first out the door. That alone has helped my success."

Added his father, Travis Swaggerty Sr., "He was out of control, almost. He was so driven to want to do anything first."

As much as possible while holding the 10th overall draft pick last week, the Pirates satisfied that need in Swaggerty, making him their top draft choice. The former South Alabama center fielder will report Saturday to the Pirates' Single-A team, the West Virginia Black Bears.

He was so eager to return to baseball activities after the draft process that he was willing to take batting practice before the Pirates' game with the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park.

Wearing a tie under his Pirates jersey, he said, "I'll take this suit off and mess around. Give me some tennis shoes, and let's go.

"I love the game. I love the work that goes into it. I love working on my swing. I love playing defense, love shagging balls during BP."

At South Alabama this season, Swaggerty hit .296, with a .526 slugging percentage, 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 38 RBIs. Last summer, he hit .328 for the USA Baseball Collegiate National team.

Huntington said every scout who evaluated Swaggerty had a different version of his abilities. The opinions ranged from hitting a baseball to drawing a walk and stealing a base to playing defense to his toughness and intensity.

"As you started to hear them each talk, you recognize we have a chance to have a pretty special young player," Huntington said.

But that's in Swaggerty's past. He now embarks on the sometimes-long trip through the minor leagues. Drafted as a college player, however, he could move up faster than a player selected directly from high school.

Kang on 40-man

Huntington said he is "seeing signs" Jung Ho Kang is becoming the player he was in 2015 and '16, when he hit 36 home runs, drove in 120 runs and hit .273.

"But we're also seeing signs that there is still more time needed (in the minor leagues)," Huntington said.

As a result, the Pirates moved Kang, who was out of baseball last year after three DUIs, from the restricted list to their 40-man roster and optioned him to Triple-A Indianapolis.

After playing seven games in Single-A Bradenton and hitting .417, Kang spent the past week — four games — in Indianapolis, getting one hit in 15 at-bats.

Huntington said the Pirates have considered "the good and not so good" of Kang's efforts, but the important point is that he is properly conditioned to return to normal baseball activities.

Manager Clint Hurdle said Kang needs game experience.

"He needs to have a real spring training," he said. "That's what we have him in line to do."

Playing it safe

Hurdle said the Pirates will keep three catchers on the roster until he's sure Francisco Cervelli, who was hit in the jaw by a foul tip last Saturday in Chicago, is having no recurrence of symptoms.

"He's played one game (two after Friday)," Hurdle said. "I don't think it'd be a fair assessment to Francisco to play one game and pull the other catcher (Jacob Stallings) away right now. I think we need to give him a little volume of games."

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

The Pirates' Gregory Polanco gets out of the way of an inside pitch from Reds starter Matt Harvey during the second inning.
The Pirates' Gregory Polanco gets out of the way of an inside pitch from Reds starter Matt Harvey during the second inning.
The Pirates' Colin Moran celebrates with Jordy Mercer after scoring in the second inning against the Reds on June 15, 2018 at PNC Park.
Getty Images
The Pirates' Colin Moran celebrates with Jordy Mercer after scoring in the second inning against the Reds on June 15, 2018 at PNC Park.
