'Fighting' Pirates beat Reds, win series for 1st time in 9 tries

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle was aware his team lost eight consecutive series before Saturday, but he didn't believe reality was as bad as the perception.

"If someone had told me you will lose eight series, you'd think we'd be horrible," Hurdle said after the Pirates' 6-2 victory against the Cincinnati Reds. It was their second in a row against the woeful Reds (25-45), running the overall winning streak to three.

"We're not horrible," he said, defiantly. "We're fighting. We believe our best baseball is in front of us, but you have to go play it. You can't talk about it. That's the mindset of the men in there."

Josh Harrison, Elias Diaz and Colin Moran homered for the Pirates' first multiple home run game since June 7. But climbing back to .500 (35-35) isn't Harrison's idea of success.

"We've won three in a row, but that doesn't speak to what will happen," he said. "We have to keep bringing it every day."

At least, they kept the victory formula alive for two games.

The Pirates didn't write it, nor have they perfected it. But when it works, the formula is as simple as 1-2-3.

Good starting pitching, solid bullpen efforts (usually from more than one pitcher) and enough offense to keep everyone interested.

Ivan Nova (4-5) won his first home game this season, remaining in the game for the first six innings while allowing five hits and three walks (one intentional). The only Reds run against him was a homer by Eugenio Suarez, his 13th.

He matched Friday's starter and winning pitcher, Chad Kuhl, right down to an error each player committed that could have been costly.

On Friday, Kuhl heaved a throw down the left-field line, giving up a run. On Saturday, Nova dropped a soft flip from Josh Bell while covering first base, loading the bases with two outs in the fourth inning.

Afterwards, Nova shouldered blame for the error, his fourth this season (tied for second on the team, even though he's been in only 13 games). But he recovered by getting Billy Hamilton to ground out to Bell.

"We need to be cleaner on defense," Hurdle said. "It was good he was able to pitch over it and around it."

Before Hamilton stepped to the plate, pitching coach Ray Searage came to the mound.

"He just gave me a little breather," Nova said. "Breathe a little bit and go back to work. In that situation, you need to calm down."

After Nova worked through the sixth — not as efficiently as he would have liked because he needed 92 pitches — the bullpen took over. Steven Brault threw two scoreless innings before Michael Feliz pitched the ninth, surrendering Brandon Dixon's first career home run. The bullpen produced similar results Friday.

Overall, it was a good effort by Nova, whose curveball deserted him.

"I threw two good ones," he said.

Hurdle said Nova had only three serviceable pitches in this game. "Two-seam, four-seam fastballs and a changeup," he said.

Plus, one more element.

"He battled," Hurdle said.

Another good sign were the contributions from the bench.

Rookie Austin Meadows didn't start Friday, but he replaced the slumping Gregory Polanco on Saturday and was 2 for 4 to raise his average to .333. He also played a carom off the wall in the right field like a veteran and made an impressive throw to third base that didn't need any bounces to reach Colin Moran.

Plus, pinch-hitter David Freese had an RBI single and catcher Elias Diaz started in place of Francisco Cervelli and hit his fifth home run. Diaz came into this season with one homer in the big leagues.

"Every year, we have to be different," Diaz said. "Work hard to get where you want to be. I try to hit the ball in the air and let it fly."

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.