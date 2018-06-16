Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pirates

Pirates notebook: Rich Rodriguez tests shoulder, reports no problems

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Saturday, June 16, 2018, 3:36 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Pirates relief pitcher Richard Rodriguez, who's been on the disabled list since June 8 with right shoulder inflammation, threw 20 pitches in a simulated game Saturday and reported no issues.

“Things feel really good right now,” Rodriguez said through interpreter Mike Gonzalez. “ I had no issues, no problems.

“The rest worked out great. I worked a lot on my shoulder, getting it strengthened.”

Manager Clint Hurdle liked what he saw from Rodriguez.

“Richard looked good, he looked healthy,” he said. ”He looked strong, firing away fastballs, two-seam, four-seam fastballs, threw some breaking balls, threw some changeups.”

Rodriguez is eligible to come off the disabled list Monday.

Day off for Cervelli

Francisco Cervelli wasn't in the starting lineup Saturday, but Hurdle said there were no new issues related to getting hit in the jaw June 9 in Chicago.

“There are no issues, other than trying to make sure we do everything we can to get his feet underneath him,” Hurdle said. “He wanted to play (Saturday). He wants to play every day. We need to be smart with it.”

A first for Brault

After 37 games in parts of three seasons, the rest of baseball finally figured out Steven Brault, the batter. He struck out for the first time Tuesday in Arizona.

It happened in his 35th career plate appearance. The pitcher was Diamondbacks right-hander Silvio Bracho.

“Throw fastballs down the middle,” said Brault, who bats left. “I'll swing and miss.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reah him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

