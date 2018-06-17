Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pirates

Pirates lose to Reds, but Gregory Polanco busts loose

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Sunday, June 17, 2018, 5:12 p.m.
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco celebrates his home run against the Reds Sunday, June 17, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates first baseman Josh Bell reacts after being tagged out by Reds catcher Curt Casali during the eighth inning Sunday, June 17, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Joe Musgrove talks with catcher Fracisco Cervelli during the fifth inning against the Reds Sunday, June 17, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Reds center fielder Billy Hamilton makes a diving catch to rob the Pirates' Francisco Cervelli during the second inning Sunday, June 17, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Joe Musgrove delivers during the first inning against the Reds Sunday, June 17, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates first baseman Josh Bells tags out the Reds' Jose Peraza in a run-down Sunday, June 17, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' David Freese drives in a run against the Reds Sunday, June 17, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates reliever Edgar Santana throws during the ninth inning against the Reds Sunday, June 17, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison tags out the Reds' Curt Casali on a caught stealing Sunday, June 17, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
A fan mkes a one-handed catch of a home run ball hit by the Reds' Scott Schebler during the ninth inning against the Pirates Sunday, June 17, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Pirates hope its three-game winning streak wasn't the only thing that was snapped Sunday. Arguably of more longterm consequence was maybe Gregory Polanco's slump was, too.

Polanco went 3 for 3 with a walk, a solo homer, two runs and two RBIs, falling a triple short of the cycle and smacking balls with authority all over PNC Park.

The performance came in an 8-6 loss to the Cincinnati Reds that prevented the Pirates from their first three-game sweep since beating St. Louis on April 27-29. But it was during that series when Polanco's strong start to the season began to fade into a swoon that has endured for eight weeks since.

Polanco had two hits, including his sixth homer, April 27 and raised his OPS to .807 that day.

In the 38 games from then until Sunday, Polanco hit .190 with a .627 OPS and two home runs. Manager Clint Hurdle has stuck by his young left-handed hitting slugger but with little results before Sunday.

"I've had his back through all of this because I believe he's a good ballplayer, and I believe the swing was going to come back out," Hurdle said.

"There's a lot of people who have already quit on him, which is interesting. I'm not in that group, the team's not in that group, our general manager is not in that group. I like watching him fight."

Polanco was hitting .194 with a .444 OPS and only three extra-base hits in 12 June games. Per Statcast on Sunday, he hit balls with exit velocities of 106.3 mph (second-inning single), 105.3 mph (homer to center in the fifth) and 95.4 mph (RBI double that nearly tied the game in the eighth).

He also worked a six-pitch walk off a tough lefty (Amir Garrett) and scored a run in the seventh, and Hurdle noted two prior plate appearances this series in which Polanco hit the ball hard.

"I feel a lot better," Polanco said. "Keeping my swing short, and I'm not missing too many balls now. Just feel a lot better."

It was the first time since opening day that Polanco reached base four times, and that took eight plate appearances over a 13-inning game.

"Clint, the hitting coach and all my teammates have been saying the same thing: trust, trust," he said. "It's hard when you're not doing very good … but it's hard not to get frustrated. But they got my back. They tell me keep swinging, keep doing that, and they're going to fall. Trusting.

"Like I say always, I'm going to keep swinging and trust in myself. Nothing is forever, you know. One day it's going to change back for the better, and I'm trying to stay like that."

Of course, Polanco's effort Sunday wasn't enough for the Pirates against the Reds on a day in which Joe Musgrove didn't make it out of the fifth inning.

Still, after falling behind 6-1, the Pirates had a potential run thrown out at home in the eighth (Josh Bell on Polanco's double), and they had the tying run at the plate in the ninth, too, but Francisco Cervelli struck out against Reds closer Raisel Iglesias.

Bell's out withstood a challenge from the Pirates, who inquired if Cincinnati catcher Curt Casali was violating the home plate-block rule and/or if he applied the tag in time.

After the game, neither Bell nor Hurdle expressed much objection to the ruling.

While Musgrove was, at times, at the mercy of some bad luck — three of the hits he allowed were weakly contacted singles, two of them staying in the infield — he also had moments where he was hit hard: Eugenio Suarez's two-run homer in the fourth and Joey Votto's two-run double in the fifth.

"I was making the pitches I wanted to early on in the innings, and they were getting on weak contact, broken bats, just singles falling in," Musgrove said. "And then I didn't make very good pitches with runners in scoring position and that ultimately did the damage."

Musgrove (2-2) was charged with six earned runs on eight hits, a walk and six strikeouts and 41⁄3 innings.

"The command wasn't what we had seen in the past," Hurdle said. "And we noticed the velocity (was down), and we talked to him. He said physically nothing was holding him back."

Like Polanco, Colin Moran hit a solo home run — his seventh of the season — for the Pirates, who still managed to win a series for the first time in nine tries.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

