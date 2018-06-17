Pirates notebook: Trevor Williams staying in starting rotation

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Despite giving up about a run an inning over his past five starts, the Pirates aren't ready to consider removing Trevor Williams from the starting rotation.

“The challenge becomes, do you look at the body of work over 35 starts or do you look at the body of work over (five) starts?” Huntington said.

“You don't want guys looking over their shoulder every outing, thinking ‘OK, if I don't get four hits today I am going to be optioned because of X,' or, ‘If I don't throw a shutout I am going to get optioned,' because that tends to put guys in situations to fail, and our job is to put guys in situations to be successful.”

Since May 15, Williams has an 8.57 ERA and opponents have a .939 OPS against him. His slide coincides with the Pirates' slump; they've fallen from first place to fourth in that span.

Before his past five starts, though, Williams was arguably the Pirates' best starting pitcher. He was 5-2 and among the National League leaders with a 2.72 ERA and .214 opponents' batting average.

Williams had a sub-4.00 ERA in his first 35 MLB starts prior to May 15.

With Nick Kingham pitching well at Triple-A Indianapolis (1.67 ERA and 0.93 WHIP in seven starts) and in two stints with the Pirates (3.82 ERA, 0.99 WHIP), the organization has a viable alternative if Williams — or any other starter — continues to struggle.

“Our focus with Trevor right now is getting back to where that secondary stuff can be effective, to get back to where the four- and two-seam fastball command are being effective,” Huntington said. “And we believe that we are gonna be able to do that.”

Sticking with Sean

Huntington reiterated the organization would prefer its prospects play every day in Triple-A as opposed to sitting the bench in the majors.

As such, Indianapolis infielders Kevin Kramer and Kevin Newman will stay in Indianapolis while the Pirates stick with veteran Sean Rodriguez as their top reserve middle infielder.

“We are taking look at the Kramers and Newmans, and are they at the point in time where not playing everyday (is best for the team)?” Huntington said. “We are probably a ways away from that.”

Newman, the Pirates' first-round pick in 2015, is hitting .304 while playing shortstop and second base for Indianapolis this season. Kramer, the second-round pick in 2015, has a .272 average with 10 home runs.

Rodriguez, meanwhile, has a .159 average for the Pirates, and the 33-year-old is 2 for 28 over his past 15 games.

“Sean is producing – just not statistically in batting average, but there are other ways he's producing,” Huntington said. “He's still a really good defender. He had 3-4 game defensive slump, but there are a lot of ways beyond batting average that a player produce and ways to impact our club in a positive direction.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.