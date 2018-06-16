Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pirates

Steven Brault, Jameson Taillon like to hit, but have mixed feelings about NL adopting DH

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Saturday, June 16, 2018, 3:30 p.m.
Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon bunts during a game against the Dodgers on June 7, 2018, at PNC Park.
Pirates pitcher Steven Brault singles during a game against the Phillies Friday, March 9, 2018, at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Fla.

The idea of a employing a designated hitter to replace the pitcher in the batting order is not a modern-day baseball brainstorm.

Hall of Fame manager Connie Mack proposed it in 1906, and National League president John Heydler nearly convinced his teams to adopt in 1929.

It wasn't until 1973 that the American League started using it. These days, every league at every level – except the National and Japan's Central -- have made it part of their daily routine.

Now, it could be coming to a ballpark near you -- PNC Park, actually.

Baseball officials have discussed making the DH a rule in both leagues, and Commissioner Rob Manfred indicated last week during the owners' quarterly meetings that it's not an outrageous thought. It's the first time since the NL voted it down in 1980 that the league is actually considering it.

“I think that is a continuing source of conversation among the ownership group,” Manfred told WFAN.com, “and I think that the dialogue actually probably moved a little bit.”

Steven Brault, the Pirates' best hitting pitcher, is no fan of the DH, but he's smart enough to understand the quest to add more offense to National League games.

“If you're going to add the DH to both leagues, you can add a few more hitters. It will be a little more balanced in that way,” he said.

Brault, who compiled a .419 batting average in the minors when he was mainly a starter, understands it, but that doesn't mean he likes it.

“I like to hit, yeah, I really do,” said Brault, who's hitting .231 (3 for 13, with a double). “But, honestly, more importantly, the game of baseball, I've always thought, if you're on the field, you should have to hit, too.”

Of the nine Pirates pitchers who've stepped to the plate this season, all but Ivan Nova (0 for 25), Tyler Glasnow and Rich Rodriguez (0 for 2) have at least one hit.

Jameson Taillon (2 for 32, with a double) has mixed feelings about having the bat seized from his hands.

“I work pretty hard at it,” he said. “I'm not the most talented hitter by any means. I'm in the big leagues because I throw a ball. Throwing comes natural to me, hitting doesn't. So, I have to work on it.”

But he also wants to win games.

“There are situations where even I come up and say, 'Man, it would be nice to get some run support here if I didn't have to hit for myself.' ” he said.

The DH could prolong his starts, too.

“If I'm due up 4th in an inning and it's a close game and it's the bottom of the fifth, I know there's a realistic chance, even if I'm at (only) 60 pitches, I could be done.” he said. “That's a stress in my life that I wouldn't miss.

“At the same time, it's part of the game, managing wise, double switches knowing how to use your bench.

“How you attack the 8-hole hitter, knowing you have the pitcher on deck. Or, if you have a good hitting pitcher on deck, do you attack the 8-hole hitter differently?

“That's a part of the game to me and it would be weird to not have that.”

Brault is a realist.

“I'm sure it will happen,” he said. “Until then I hope to get a few more at-bats.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

