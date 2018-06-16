Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Pirates minor league report: June 16, 2018

Tribune-Review | Saturday, June 16, 2018, 10:54 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Pirates

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 35-31) lost 10-4 at Columbus (Indians). DH Kevin Kramer (.277) went 2 for 4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs. 3B Jung Ho Kang (.118) went 1 for 2 with a walk and run scored. RHP Johnny Hellweg (1-1, 1.04 ERA) earned the loss in relief after going only two-thirds of an inning, allowing four runs on three hits and walking two.

Next: Sunday at Columbus (Indians), 2:05 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 34-28) won 9-5 at home against New Hampshire (Blue Jays). 1B Will Craig (.263) went 1 for 4 with a three-run homer, a walk and two runs scored. RHP Pedro Vasquez (1-4, 5.77 ERA) went six innings allowing four runs on seven hits, striking out three and walking none.

Next: Sunday vs. New Hampshire (Blue Jays), 6 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 33-29) is on all-star break.

Next: Monday vs. Clearwater (Phillies), 6:30 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 37-28) won 10-8 at home against Delmarva (Orioles). SS Oneil Cruz (.304) went 4 for 5 with two triples, one double, three RBIs and two runs scored. LHP Ike Schlabach (4-1, 3.32 ERA) went 2 23 innings in relief allowing one earned run on four hits, striking out two and walking one.

Next: Sunday vs. Delmarva (Orioles), 2:05 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Short Season-A, 0-2) lost 9-3 at Mahoning Valley (Indians). RF Edison Lantigua (.571) went 2 for 3 with a walk and a run scored. 3B Raul Siri (.333) went 1 for 4 with a run scored. RHP Osvaldo Bido (0-1, 7.94 ERA) went 5 23 innings allowing five runs on six hits, striking out four and walking one.

Next: Sunday at Mahoning Valley (Indians), 4:05 p.m.

Independent

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 22-10) beat Southern Illinois, 9-4, in 10 innings. Brett Marr had a two-run single in the 10th before the Wild Things tacked on three more runs to put the game away. Zach Strecker pitched 1 13 innings allowing one hit and walking one for the win. Hector Roa went 4 for 5 and scored twice, and Marr went 2 for 5.

Next: Sunday at Southern Illinois, 7 p.m.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me