Pirates minor league report: June 16, 2018

Pirates

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 35-31) lost 10-4 at Columbus (Indians). DH Kevin Kramer (.277) went 2 for 4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs. 3B Jung Ho Kang (.118) went 1 for 2 with a walk and run scored. RHP Johnny Hellweg (1-1, 1.04 ERA) earned the loss in relief after going only two-thirds of an inning, allowing four runs on three hits and walking two.

Next: Sunday at Columbus (Indians), 2:05 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 34-28) won 9-5 at home against New Hampshire (Blue Jays). 1B Will Craig (.263) went 1 for 4 with a three-run homer, a walk and two runs scored. RHP Pedro Vasquez (1-4, 5.77 ERA) went six innings allowing four runs on seven hits, striking out three and walking none.

Next: Sunday vs. New Hampshire (Blue Jays), 6 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 33-29) is on all-star break.

Next: Monday vs. Clearwater (Phillies), 6:30 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 37-28) won 10-8 at home against Delmarva (Orioles). SS Oneil Cruz (.304) went 4 for 5 with two triples, one double, three RBIs and two runs scored. LHP Ike Schlabach (4-1, 3.32 ERA) went 2 2⁄ 3 innings in relief allowing one earned run on four hits, striking out two and walking one.

Next: Sunday vs. Delmarva (Orioles), 2:05 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Short Season-A, 0-2) lost 9-3 at Mahoning Valley (Indians). RF Edison Lantigua (.571) went 2 for 3 with a walk and a run scored. 3B Raul Siri (.333) went 1 for 4 with a run scored. RHP Osvaldo Bido (0-1, 7.94 ERA) went 5 2⁄ 3 innings allowing five runs on six hits, striking out four and walking one.

Next: Sunday at Mahoning Valley (Indians), 4:05 p.m.

Independent

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 22-10) beat Southern Illinois, 9-4, in 10 innings. Brett Marr had a two-run single in the 10th before the Wild Things tacked on three more runs to put the game away. Zach Strecker pitched 1 1⁄ 3 innings allowing one hit and walking one for the win. Hector Roa went 4 for 5 and scored twice, and Marr went 2 for 5.

Next: Sunday at Southern Illinois, 7 p.m.