Pirates' Neal Huntington on trade deadline: 'We'll continue to add to the club if we can'

With the Pirates at .500 minutes before the first pitch of their game Sunday afternoon, Neal Huntington tacitly denied a national report that he was looking to deal veteran players in advance of next month's trade deadline.

"We've had more conversations about adding players, at this point in time, than subtracting players," Huntington said.

An 8-6 loss to Cincinnati on Sunday left the Pirates at 9-19 since peaking at nine games over .500 on May 18, falling from first place in the National League Central down to fourth and seven games out of first.

#Pirates likely to make veteran players available via trade unless they move up the NL Central standings relatively soon. Francisco Cervelli, Ivan Nova, Josh Harrison among candidates to be dealt. Story: https://t.co/Zhmfj5NbEq @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) June 15, 2018

Veterans such as catcher Francisco Cervelli, Josh Harrison, Corey Dickerson and Ivan Nova were mentioned as possibly on the trading block in an MLB.com report Thursday. But The Pirates went on a three-game winning streak heading into Sunday's game, and in another positive development Jung Ho Kang was taken off the restricted list and added to the 40-man roster, signaling the slugger is nearing readiness for a return to the majors.

Huntington cited that as evidence that the Pirates could potentially go on a run and be "buyers" rather than "sellers" leading up to the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.

"Our intent is to continue to give this club every chance in the world," Huntington said, "that we can continue to do the things we did in the first six, seven, eight weeks that put us nine games over and dig ourselves out of this tough stretch of 30 days and be in a position to close this… wild card gap and close this… division gap and get ourselves back in October."

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.