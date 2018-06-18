Pirates minor league report: June 17, 2018
INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 36-31) beat Columbus (Indians), 6-3. 1B Jose Osuna (.340) went 3 for 5 with a homer, a double and four RBIs for the Indians. LF Max Moroff (.238) hit his fifth home run, and 3B Jung Ho Kang (.182) went 2 for 5 with a double and two runs scored. LHP Brandon Waddell (2-2, 6.75) pitched two innings of relief, striking out two. RHP Bo Schultz (1.66 ERA) earned his second save. Former Pirates reliever George Kontos (0.00 ERA) pitched 1 2⁄3 scoreless innings for the Clippers.
ALTOONA (Double-A, 34-29) lost to New Hampshire (Blue Jays), 9-1. RHP Eduardo Vera (1-1, 4.74) lasted 3 2⁄3 innings, allowing seven earned runs on eight hits. 1B Will Craig (.263) hit his 11th homer for the Curve.
WEST VIRGINIA (High-A, 37-29) lost to Delmarva (Orioles), 4-2. DH Rodolfo Castro (.231) had two of the Power's five hits. C John Bormann (.286) scored both runs. RHP Gavin Wallace (5-1, 3.59) suffered his first loss. He allowed three earned runs and four hits in six innings.
WEST VIRGINIA (Short-season, 0-3) lost to Mahoning Valley (Indians), 10-9. 2B Melvin Jimenez (.455) had three hits and scored twice. DH Felix Vinicio (.400) had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs. The Black Beras had 14 hits.
