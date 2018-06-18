Trevor Williams shuts down Brewers, leads Pirates to victory

Perhaps no individual has been a better bellwether of the Pirates' season thus far than Trevor Williams.

In April and early May, Williams was one of the best pitchers in the National League — while the Pirates followed suit as one of the best teams in the NL.

Over the past month, though, Williams has been as bad as the Pirates, who have sunk from first to fourth place.

Each has taken a step toward stopping the bleeding.

Williams was brilliant in pitching seven shutout innings, and the Pirates won for the fourth time in five games, 1-0 against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.

"That's the ultimate game that I think as a team that you want to play," said Jordy Mercer, whose two-out double in the seventh drove in the game's lone run. "Defensively, I think we played the best game we've played all year, and Trevor kept us in the game, threw strikes, kept us on our toes.

"We were talking about it on the bench, that this is the most complete game probably we have played all year."

Williams allowed a lone single and retired the final 10 he faced for the Pirates, who moved back to .500 at 36-36 and pulled to within six games of the first-place Brewers.

Kyle Crick and Felipe Vazquez tossed a scoreless inning each — the latter earning his 14th save — out of a Pirates bullpen that had fallen to 26th in the majors in ERA.

Francisco Cervelli reached base three times, and Gregory Polanco extended his streak of reaching safely to six plate appearances before he struck out with runners at first and third just before Mercer's hit in the seventh.

Lefty Josh Hader had been summoned by Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell to face Polanco, who is batting .163 against left-handed pitchers this season. Hader had held left-handed hitters to a .075 average this season, but he had been almost as good against righties (.107 opponent average) before Mercer turned on an 0-1 four-seamer.

"I was able to keep my hands inside the ball," Mercer said, "and … I was able to keep my hands through and shoot it down the line."

Until that point, Cervelli had been the only Pirates player to reach second base (he and Polanco singled in the third) against Jhoulys Chacin (6-2). The Brewers weren't any better. The only player to reach second base all game was Hernan Perez in the fourth.

Since May 15, Williams had an 8.57 ERA, and opponents had a .939 OPS against him. But Monday, the only balls with an exit velocity of 100 mph or more hit off him were groundouts.

"What a fine performance," manager Clint Hurdle said. "Fastball usage, he pitched in and out, up and down with it. He moved his fastball around, which made his changeup and slider that much more productive. He pitched down so much during the night that when he went up, I thought it added effect.

"It's what we've seen from him before."

Williams was 5-2 and among the National League leaders with a 2.72 ERA and .214 opponents' batting average through May 15.

But when he was tagged for four runs five days later, it was part of a four-game Pirates losing streak that swelled to a 6-18 freefall and erased a 26-17 start.

The Pirates won six of Williams' first nine starts; they'd lost four of his prior five outings heading into Monday.

"It's been a tough stretch for everybody," Williams said, "but it's not going to be the last tough stretch we get. So we have to constantly rely on each other and rely on management and get that belief in ourselves we have."

Williams (6-4) relied heavily on his four-seam fastball, throwing it on 51 of 96 pitches and getting 12 called strikes. Williams said his sinker still isn't at its best, so he's making adjustments.

Williams' seven strikeouts tied a career high set April 22, an outing that came in the middle of the impressive nine-start beginning to Williams' 2018 season, the first in which he was in a major league rotation on opening day.

"Baseball kicks your (butt). The highs are so high and the lows are so low, so you really have to be even-keeled and keep that steady climb," he said. "I know that I'm going to go to sleep tonight, and the sun is going to come up tomorrow and we're going to have another game and another opportunity to really prove yourself and give your team a chance to win."

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.