Pirates' Jose Osuna called up, Richard Rodriguez comes off DL

Two players who excelled at times after early-season call-ups to the majors are back with the Pirates.

Reliever Richard Rodriguez was activated from the disabled list, and infielder/outfielder Jose Osuna was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday, and both players were available to the Pirates for their series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Osuna was hitting .351 six doubles, a homer and 12 RBIs in 14 Triple-A games in June and has a .340 average with four homers and 31 RBIs in 40 games (147 at-bats) for Indianapolis this season.

"He's gone down there again, he's swung the bat well," Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. "Continued to get in the game in the outfield, he's played in games at first, he's still mixing in — not as much at third, but he's getting reps over there too. So he is game-ready to play and hit."

Osuna went 7 for 29 with two homers and six RBIs in 14 games in two short stints with the Pirates this season. Counting last season, he has a .234/.268/.434 slash line in 353 major-league plate appearances.

Jose Osuna, leading Pirates in HRs, RBIs this spring, sent to Triple-A as club finalizes roster https://t.co/VyQiRWkb4S via @TribLIVE — Jerry DiPaola (@JDiPaola_Trib) March 26, 2018

The obvious question for Hurdle, though, was where does Osuna fit in on a team that has a four-man starting outfield rotation and an established veteran backup at the corner infield spots in David Freese?

"Same way he's fit in every other time," Hurdle said. "We'll look for an opportunity. We may see two left-handed starters the last seven games of the hometsand; there may be an opportunity there. Opportunity to maybe match up off the bench against a left-handed reliever if possible."

Osuna has a 1.116 OPS against left-handed pitching in Triple-A.

Rodriguez went on the disabled list because of right shoulder inflammation he's experienced since his most recent outing June 7. Rodriguez threw a 20-pitch simulated game Saturday.

#Pirates relief pitcher Richard Rodriguez threw 20 pitches in a simulated game Saturday and reported no issues https://t.co/7NGeRO8BHn — Tribune-ReviewSports (@TribSports) June 17, 2018

The 28-year-old had only five games of MLB experience when he joined the organization this offseason, but he's been something of a revelation for the bullpen since his mid-April recall.

Rodriguez went unscored upon in 17 of his 22 appearances and has a 13.1 strikeouts-per-nine-innings ratio that ranks seventh among National League relievers.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.