Pirates' Dovydas Neverauskas seeks consistency

For the sixth time in 14 months, Dovydas Neverauskas was optioned from the Pirates to their Triple-A affiliate in Indianapolis on Monday.

It's become routine enough that manager Clint Hurdle said the young Lithuanian has a self-awareness about the why it's happening and what he can do to prevent being sent down again if/when he makes another recall to the majors.

"He's continued to honestly self-evaluate," Hurdle said. "It comes down to pitch execution: When he hasn't executed pitches, he's paid a price up here with damage done off the bat."

In four outings this month after his latest recall, Neverauskas allowed four hits, three walks and five runs in 41⁄3 innings. In 11 MLB appearances this season (Neverauskas made the opening-day roster), he has a 10.64 ERA, 1.91 WHIP and has allowed three home runs in 11 innings.

Contrast that to Triple-A, where Neveruaskas has a 1.17 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 31 strikeouts and 11 hits allowed in 23 innings over 17 games.

"There are safety nets within the Triple-A lineup that you can pitch to (or) around," Hurdle said. "Up here, there's no safety nets…

"He is in a large group of people who have really good stuff who if they don't execute up here get hit really hard. There's a lot of pitchers that are on this (Triple-A/MLB) shuttle who go through that challenging time until they establish and land and execute the pitches, the consistent repetition of the delivery that they can make their mark and continue their foothold up here."

The first Lithuanian born-and-raised player to make the majors , Neverauskas has a mid-90s fastball in addition to a cutter and a curveball.

Also Monday, No. 3 catcher Jacob Stallings was optioned to Triple-A. Stallings did not make it into a game during his eight-day stint on the 25-man roster.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.