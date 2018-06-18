Pirates minor league report: June 19, 2018
Updated 11 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 36-31) was idle. The Indians are to host Norfolk (Orioles) for three games starting Tuesday. Indianapolis RHP Clay Holmes (5-3, 3.66) and Norfolk's RHP Yefry Ramirez (3-4, 4.33) are the probable starting pitchers.
Next: Tuesday vs. Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
ALTOONA (Double-A, 34-29) was idle. The Curve are to start a series in Richmond (Giants) on Tuesday with RHP Mitch Keller (7-2, 3.25) and Richmond RHP Shaun Anderson (5-3, 3.07) as the probable starting pitchers.
Next: Tuesday at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
BRADENTON (High-A, 33-29) won, 3-2, in 10 innings over Clearwater (Phillies). DH Hunter Owen (.250) hit an infield single with the bases loaded to knock in CF Jared Olivia (.289) for the go-ahead run. Owen went 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI. Oliva went 2 for 5 with an eighth-inning home run to tie the game at 2-2. RHP Mike Wallace (3-2, 4.93) recorded five strikeouts and a walk in six innings, given up just two runs on seven hits. LHP Blake Weimean (1-0, 0.00) earned the victory after pitching two scoreless innings.
Next: Tuesday vs. Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 37-28) is on All-Star break from June 18-20.
Next: Thursday vs. Hickory (Rangers), 7 p.m.
WEST VIRGINIA (Short Season-A, 0-2) the start of Monday's game at Batavia was delayed due to rain, finished late.
Next: Tuesday at Batavia (Marlins), 7:05 p.m.
Independent
WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 21-10) was idle. The Wild Things next host the Traverse City Beach Bums for three games.
Next: Tuesday at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.