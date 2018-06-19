Pirates offense dormant again in loss to Brewers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jameson Taillon was done in by a veteran speedster and a 250-pound slugger.

Twice.

Lorenzo Cain twice led off innings with infield hits and scored when Jesus Aguilar clubbed extra-base hits two batters later. The sequences accounted for the only runs Milwaukee scored in a 3-2 victory against the Pirates on Tuesday.

"Just a couple pitches," Taillon said with something of a verbal shrug, "that kind of put us in hole. That's about it.

"Both times, hanging breaking balls to Aguilar after an infield hit that he did what he should have done with them: home run and double. That's three runs. That was about it."

The Pirates were shut down by a Milwaukee starter for a second consecutive evening, and this time their own starter wasn't stellar enough to overcome it. After a 1-0 victory Monday, Brewers rookie Freddy Peralta allowed just two singles in six innings Tuesday.

The Pirates got a run in the seventh and one in the eighth off the Milwaukee bullpen, including Starling Marte's team lead-tying ninth home run with nobody on and two outs in the eighth.

Gregory Polanco drew a two-out walk against Brewers closer Corey Knebel in the ninth, but Jordy Mercer struck out swinging to end it and give the Pirates just their third loss in 12 one-run games at PNC Park this season.

The Pirates (36-37) fell back below .500 and seven games behind the first-place Brewers.

Taillon's pitching line was mediocre: three runs on seven hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in five innings.

"I think his overall execution wasn't as crisp as we may have seen in the past," manager Clint Hurdle said. "A lot of foul balls jacked the pitch count up. Just five guys retired on three pitches or less. They were able to extend at-bats and make him work harder than we wanted him to in a five-inning outing."

Cain led off the game by beating out a virtual bunt in front of the plate, then Aguilar drove a 92-mph slider from Taillon (4-6) into the seats in right-center for his team-leading 14th home run.

Taillon has given up eight first-inning runs over his past six starts, allowing at least one run in the first inning of all but one of them.

In the third inning Tuesday, it was an Aguilar double to left that scored Cain.

"A couple pitches kind of make or break the night," Taillon said. "The same could be said about most nights, but tonight especially. I can look way back to an infield hit and a two-strike home run, and that was it. We were trailing the whole game."

Against a struggling Pirates offense, it was enough.

The Pirates still rank in the top 10 in the majors in runs, batting average and OPS. Too many times recently, though, the offense has been punchless against quality starting pitching.

The 22-year-old Peralta had seven strikeouts and continued to flummox hitters into weak — or no — contact with his unique four-seam fastball repertoire. Peralta has not allowed a run in two of his three major-league starts.

"I felt like he was just effective with command," Josh Bell said. "Good battle I feel like, but he definitely got the best of us."

The Pirates' lone hits off Peralta came two batters apart in the fourth inning: singles by Corey Dickerson and Colin Moran (the latter an infield hit). Other than an error in the first inning, that accounted for the Pirates' lone baserunners until the seventh, when Mercer doubled in Josh Bell to trim the Brewers' lead to 3-1.

But pinch hitter Austin Meadows struck out to end the threat with runners at second and third.

The Pirates have scored two or fewer runs in 13 of their past 30 games. Not surprisingly, they have gone 10-20 in that span.

A bright spot for the Pirates? Tyler Glasnow, who struck out four and allowed just one ground-ball single in two innings. Glasnow has not been scored upon in just three of his past 13 outings.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.