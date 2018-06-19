Pirates notebook: Austin Meadows (foot) out of lineup again

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For the third time since he made his MLB debut last month, Austin Meadows did not play Monday. When he wasn't in the Pirates' lineup again Tuesday, eyebrows were raised.

Meadows is dealing with a foot injury, believed to be his right foot.

"He wasn't going to be available to play (at all on Monday)," manager Clint Hurdle said. "He hit a ball off his foot (during Sunday's game)."

Meadows participated in pregame drills Tuesday, and he appeared as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning. Meadows struck out with runners in scoring position.

"He's going out and trying to get a through a full work day today seeing if he's available," Hurdle said.

The only foul tip Meadows had Sunday came during his second at-bat, the first pitch he saw during the third inning of a loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

The Pirates on Tuesday again went with their opening day configuration in the outfield: Gregory Polanco, Starling Marte and Corey Dickerson, right to left.

Meadows has started 22 of the 26 games he's played for the Pirates, going g 30-for-88 (.341) with five home runs and 11 RBI. He was National League rookie of the month for May despite not being called up until more than half the month was over (May 18).

He was 6 for 28 over his past seven games.

Three more draft picks sign

Three of the Pirates' final 11 picks of this year's draft — outfielder Jack Herman (30th round), righthander Cosy Smith (39th round) and righthander Jake Mielock (40th round, the final selection) — signed contracts.

They will report to Pirate City to play for the rookie-level affiliate in Bradenton.

Twenty-seven of the Pirates' 41 draft picks agreed to terms, but four of the top six have not.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer.