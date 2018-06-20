Pirates minor league report: June 20, 2018

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Minor League Report

Pirates

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 36-31) won 4-2 over Norfolk (Orioles). 3B Jung Ho Kang (.269) went 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Kang has seven hits, four RBIs and a double in seven games with the Indians. 2B Adam Frazier (.172) went 2 for 4 with two runs and a double. RHP Clay Holmes (6-3, 3.39) earned the victory after throwing eight strikeouts and giving up a run on five hits in 7 1⁄ 3 innings pitched. RHP Johnny Hellweg (1-1, 1.33) recorded his 11th save.

Next: Wednesday vs. Norfolk, 1:35 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 34-29) was postponed at Richmond (Giants). The game will be made up Wednesday as part of a doubleheader. The Curve's probable starting pitchers are RHP Mitch Keller (7-2, 3.25) in Game 1 and LHP Taylor Hearn (2-4, 3.57) in Game 2. RHP Shaun Anderson (5-3, 3.07) is Richmond's probable starter for Game 1, but have not determined a Game 2 starter.

Next: Wednesday at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 34-30) lost 5-3 to Clearwater (Phillies). The Marauders maintained a 1-0 lead through six innings with LHP Oddy Nunez (2-5, 3.63) recording three strikeouts and giving up three hits despite walking four batters. RHP Adam Oller (0-1, 4.22) relieved Nunez in the seventh inning and let up a three-run homer to earn the loss. C Arden Pabst (.256) hit solo home run with two outs in the ninth inning to get the Marauders within two runs of the lead, but was ultimately not enough for Bradenton to come back. 1B Albert Baur (.318) went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI.

Next: Wednesday vs. Clearwater, 10:30 a.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 37-28) is on all-star break from June 18-20.

Next: Thursday vs. Hickory (Rangers), 7 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Short Season-A, 0-4) did not finish in time for this edition.

Next: Wednesesday at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Independent

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 22-11) did not finish in time for this edition.

Next: Wednesday at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.