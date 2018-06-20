Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pirates

Pirates-Brewers game postponed after 2-hour rain delay

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 9:18 p.m.
The PNC Park grounds crew removes the tarp from the field during a rain delay in the game between the Pirates and Brewers on June 20, 2018. The game was postponed.
Getty Images
The PNC Park grounds crew removes the tarp from the field during a rain delay in the game between the Pirates and Brewers on June 20, 2018. The game was postponed.

Threatening weather that turned into torrential rain showers, thunder and lightning Wednesday night forced the Pirates to call off the final game of their series against the National League Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park.

It is the fifth postponement of a Pirates game this season, the second at PNC Park and the first since April 24.

Officials waited 2 hours, 1 minute before deciding not to play.

No makeup date has been set, but the Brewers are due back in Pittsburgh for series in July and September.

The teams split the first two games of the series.

Chad Kuhl, Wednesday's scheduled starter, will pitch Thursday against Arizona.

— Jerry DiPaola

