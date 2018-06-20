Pirates-Brewers game postponed after 2-hour rain delay

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Threatening weather that turned into torrential rain showers, thunder and lightning Wednesday night forced the Pirates to call off the final game of their series against the National League Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park.

It is the fifth postponement of a Pirates game this season, the second at PNC Park and the first since April 24.

Officials waited 2 hours, 1 minute before deciding not to play.

No makeup date has been set, but the Brewers are due back in Pittsburgh for series in July and September.

The teams split the first two games of the series.

Chad Kuhl, Wednesday's scheduled starter, will pitch Thursday against Arizona.