Pirates notebook: Austin Meadows adjusts as pitchers punch back

Pirates rookie Austin Meadows knows moving up to the major leagues isn't as easy as he initially made it look.

His average fell in June from .409 to .323 as he recorded 12 hits in his first 49 at-bats, but the struggles weren't surprising.

"There's this thing they got now called video that pitching coaches run to," manager Clint Hurdle said.

Meadows said pitchers are adjusting to him "a little bit" after his early success.

"They're throwing a little more of their offspeed early in the count for strikes," he said. "For me, it's just going out there and having the same mentality I did when I got here. Having that fastball-first mentality and adjusting to certain things and staying in my zone and not swinging at their pitches."

Hurdle isn't surprised pitchers are changing their strategy against Meadows.

"Now the research starts," he said. "It's what every player is going to walk into if they have success.

"We've seen a punch-back already. There will come a point in time where if you have six at-bats and four of them you're getting first-pitch breaking balls, there might be a time where you say, 'This time up, first pitch, I'm looking for a breaking ball.' All you have to do it hit one, and it's OK."

Foot is fine

Meadows received multiple at-bats in 12 of 18 games this month after he replaced Gregory Polanco in the starting lineup Wednesday.

Meadows didn't start the first two games of the Brewers series after fouling a ball off his foot Sunday, but he said X-rays revealed "everything was fine."

"Those couple days off helped me out a lot, just to get it back to norm," he said. "But it's 100 percent now. Good to go."

Left-handers emerge

Hurdle said the Pirates aren't seeing a lot of left-handed pitchers, but the Brewers' Brent Suter on Wednesday was the first of two in three games. Left-hander Patrick Corbin is scheduled to pitch for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night.

The Pirates countered Wednesday with seven right-handed hitters, including David Freese at third base and Jose Osuna at first in place of left-handed hitter Colin Moran and switch-hitter Josh Bell, who has 152 fewer at-bats against left-handers than right-handers.

Bell is batting .246 against lefties, compared to .242 against righties.

"If you're a father with a left-handed pitcher, keep him pitching," Hurdle said.

Slider still needs work

Hurdle said Jameson Taillon's slider wasn't working Tuesday.

"Three out of the first four weren't good, and one was hit out of the ballpark," he said. "Wasn't as efficient a pitch as it had been in the past."

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.