Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Pirates notebook: Austin Meadows adjusts as pitchers punch back

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 5:18 p.m.
Pirates left fielder Austin Meadows steals second base next to the Cardinals' Kolten Wong during the fourth inning Sunday, May 27, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates left fielder Austin Meadows steals second base next to the Cardinals' Kolten Wong during the fourth inning Sunday, May 27, 2018, at PNC Park.
The Pirates' Jung Ho Kang sits in the dugout during a game against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park last season.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' Jung Ho Kang sits in the dugout during a game against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park last season.
The PNC Park grounds crew removes the tarp from the field during a rain delay in the game between the Pirates and Brewers on June 20, 2018. The game was postponed.
Getty Images
The PNC Park grounds crew removes the tarp from the field during a rain delay in the game between the Pirates and Brewers on June 20, 2018. The game was postponed.

Updated 3 hours ago

Pirates rookie Austin Meadows knows moving up to the major leagues isn't as easy as he initially made it look.

His average fell in June from .409 to .323 as he recorded 12 hits in his first 49 at-bats, but the struggles weren't surprising.

"There's this thing they got now called video that pitching coaches run to," manager Clint Hurdle said.

Meadows said pitchers are adjusting to him "a little bit" after his early success.

"They're throwing a little more of their offspeed early in the count for strikes," he said. "For me, it's just going out there and having the same mentality I did when I got here. Having that fastball-first mentality and adjusting to certain things and staying in my zone and not swinging at their pitches."

Hurdle isn't surprised pitchers are changing their strategy against Meadows.

"Now the research starts," he said. "It's what every player is going to walk into if they have success.

"We've seen a punch-back already. There will come a point in time where if you have six at-bats and four of them you're getting first-pitch breaking balls, there might be a time where you say, 'This time up, first pitch, I'm looking for a breaking ball.' All you have to do it hit one, and it's OK."

Foot is fine

Meadows received multiple at-bats in 12 of 18 games this month after he replaced Gregory Polanco in the starting lineup Wednesday.

Meadows didn't start the first two games of the Brewers series after fouling a ball off his foot Sunday, but he said X-rays revealed "everything was fine."

"Those couple days off helped me out a lot, just to get it back to norm," he said. "But it's 100 percent now. Good to go."

Left-handers emerge

Hurdle said the Pirates aren't seeing a lot of left-handed pitchers, but the Brewers' Brent Suter on Wednesday was the first of two in three games. Left-hander Patrick Corbin is scheduled to pitch for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night.

The Pirates countered Wednesday with seven right-handed hitters, including David Freese at third base and Jose Osuna at first in place of left-handed hitter Colin Moran and switch-hitter Josh Bell, who has 152 fewer at-bats against left-handers than right-handers.

Bell is batting .246 against lefties, compared to .242 against righties.

"If you're a father with a left-handed pitcher, keep him pitching," Hurdle said.

Slider still needs work

Hurdle said Jameson Taillon's slider wasn't working Tuesday.

"Three out of the first four weren't good, and one was hit out of the ballpark," he said. "Wasn't as efficient a pitch as it had been in the past."

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me