Pirates' offense dormant again in loss to Brewers

The Pirates still rank in the top 10 in the majors in runs, batting average and OPS.

Too many times recently, though, the offense has been punchless against quality starting pitching.

The Pirates were shut down by a Milwaukee starter for a second consecutive evening, and this time their own starter wasn’t stellar enough to overcome it. Tuesday, rookie Freddy Peralta allowed just two singles in six innings of the Brewers’ 3-2 win.

The Pirates (36-37) fell back below .500 and seven games behind the first-place Brewers.

The Pirates got a run each in the seventh and eighth off the Milwaukee bullpen, including Starling Marte’s team lead-tying ninth home run with nobody on and two outs in the eighth.

Gregory Polanco drew a two-out walk against Brewers closer Corey Knebel in the ninth, but Jordy Mercer struck out swinging to end it and give the Pirates just their third loss in 12 one-run games at PNC Park this season.

Jameson Taillon’s outing was mediocre — three runs on seven hits and a walk in five innings — but far from the equal of Peralta, who had seven strikeouts and continued to flummox hitters into weak — or no — contact with his unique four-seam fastball repertoire.

Peralta has not allowed a run in two of his three major-league starts.

The Pirates’ lone hits off Peralta came two batters apart in the fourth inning: singles by Corey Dickerson and Colin Moran (the latter an infield hit). Other than an error in the first inning, that accounted for the Pirates’ lone baserunners until the seventh, when Mercer doubled in Josh Bell to trim the Brewers’ lead to 3-1.

But pinch hitter Austin Meadows struck out to end the threat with runners at second and third.

The Pirates have scored two or fewer runs in 13 of their past 30 games. Not surprisingly, they have gone 10-20 in that span. The Pirates scored a lone run Monday, but it was enough to beat Milwaukee, 1-0, thanks to the combined efforts of Trevor Williams and a pair of relievers. Taillon (4-6) was done in twice by infield singles by Lorenzo Cain, followed two batters later by a hard-hit ball by Jesus Aguilar. Cain led off the game by beating out a virtual bunt in front of the plate, then Aguilar drove a 92-mph Taillon slider into the seats in right-center for his team-leading 14th home run.

Two innings later, it was an Aguilar double to left that scored Cain.

A bright spot for the Pirates? Tyler Glasnow, who struck out four and allowed just one ground-ball single in two innings. Glasnow has not been scored upon in just three of his past 13 outings. Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.