Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Pirates lose Corey Dickerson for at least 3 games

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 7:06 p.m.
Cubs catcher Willson Contreras tags out Pirates left fielder Corey Dickerson during the fifth inning Wednesday, May 30, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Cubs catcher Willson Contreras tags out Pirates left fielder Corey Dickerson during the fifth inning Wednesday, May 30, 2018, at PNC Park.

Updated 9 hours ago

The Pirates will be without left fielder Corey Dickerson for at least the next three days after he was placed on the Family Medical Emergency List.

MLB guidelines state a player on the list must remain there for at least three days and no more than seven. Sean Rodriguez was scheduled to start in left field Wednesday night.

Adam Frazier, who was hitting .172 in Indianapolis after compiling a .237 average to start the season with the Pirates, has been recalled.

“It's a guy we know,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “It's a guy who's played at this level. The hits weren't there. The battle in the box was getting better.

“We have right-handed bats. We wanted to add a left-handed bat and another infielder.”

Dickerson is batting .302, but he hasn't hit a home run since May 4 and he has only one RBI since May 26.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

Related Content
Pirates-Brewers game postponed after 2-hour rain delay
Threatening weather that turned into torrential rain showers, thunder and lightning Wednesday night forced the Pirates to call off the final game of their series ...
Kevin Gorman: Pirates owe it to Felipe Vazquez to build better bullpen
Felipe Vazquez is a flamethrower, but the Pirates closer handled a hot-topic question with cool. A day after Washington traded for back-end bullpen help by ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me