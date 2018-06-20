Pirates lose Corey Dickerson for at least 3 games

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pirates will be without left fielder Corey Dickerson for at least the next three days after he was placed on the Family Medical Emergency List.

MLB guidelines state a player on the list must remain there for at least three days and no more than seven. Sean Rodriguez was scheduled to start in left field Wednesday night.

Adam Frazier, who was hitting .172 in Indianapolis after compiling a .237 average to start the season with the Pirates, has been recalled.

“It's a guy we know,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “It's a guy who's played at this level. The hits weren't there. The battle in the box was getting better.

“We have right-handed bats. We wanted to add a left-handed bat and another infielder.”

Dickerson is batting .302, but he hasn't hit a home run since May 4 and he has only one RBI since May 26.

