Pirates' Jung Ho Kang sidelined by left-wrist discomfort

Jung Ho Kang was scratched from the Indianapolis starting lineup Wednesday due to "left wrist discomfort," Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said.

Tomczyk added that Kang reported a problem Wednesday morning and was examined by a doctor in Indianapolis. His status is "day to day," according to Tomczyk.

There is no indication of the source of the injury. "He did not identify one particular mechanism of injury," Tomczyk said.

There has been recent speculation in Pittsburgh that Kang could return to the Pirates soon, but what effect the injury could have on his timetable is unknown.

Kang has played in seven games with the Indians, compiling a .269 batting average, with seven hits (six singles), four RBIs and four strikeouts in 26 at-bats.

Tomczyk also reported on three pitchers who remain on the Pirates' disabled list.

• Enny Romero (left shoulder impingement) reported no issues "before, during or after" a one-inning effort in Indianapolis.

• A.J. Schugel (right shoulder discomfort) has started throwing on flat ground. "Initial responses have been very positive," Tomczyk said. "We'll continue to build his arm strength and, ultimately, get him back into game activities."

• Nick Burdi (elbow surgery) continues throwing batting practice and simulated games in Bradenton.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.