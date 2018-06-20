Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Pirates' Jung Ho Kang sidelined by left-wrist discomfort

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 7:24 p.m.
The Pirates' Jung Ho Kang throws out a runner during the first inning Friday, July 17, 2015, in Milwaukee.
The Pirates' Jung Ho Kang throws out a runner during the first inning Friday, July 17, 2015, in Milwaukee.

Updated 9 hours ago

Jung Ho Kang was scratched from the Indianapolis starting lineup Wednesday due to "left wrist discomfort," Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said.

Tomczyk added that Kang reported a problem Wednesday morning and was examined by a doctor in Indianapolis. His status is "day to day," according to Tomczyk.

There is no indication of the source of the injury. "He did not identify one particular mechanism of injury," Tomczyk said.

There has been recent speculation in Pittsburgh that Kang could return to the Pirates soon, but what effect the injury could have on his timetable is unknown.

Kang has played in seven games with the Indians, compiling a .269 batting average, with seven hits (six singles), four RBIs and four strikeouts in 26 at-bats.

Tomczyk also reported on three pitchers who remain on the Pirates' disabled list.

• Enny Romero (left shoulder impingement) reported no issues "before, during or after" a one-inning effort in Indianapolis.

• A.J. Schugel (right shoulder discomfort) has started throwing on flat ground. "Initial responses have been very positive," Tomczyk said. "We'll continue to build his arm strength and, ultimately, get him back into game activities."

• Nick Burdi (elbow surgery) continues throwing batting practice and simulated games in Bradenton.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

Related Content
Pirates-Brewers game postponed after 2-hour rain delay
Threatening weather that turned into torrential rain showers, thunder and lightning Wednesday night forced the Pirates to call off the final game of their series ...
Kevin Gorman: Pirates owe it to Felipe Vazquez to build better bullpen
Felipe Vazquez is a flamethrower, but the Pirates closer handled a hot-topic question with cool. A day after Washington traded for back-end bullpen help by ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me