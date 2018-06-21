Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pirates

Pirates minor league report: June 21, 2018

Thursday, June 21, 2018

Updated 7 hours ago

Minor League Report

Pirates

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 38-31) defeated Norfolk (Orioles), 5-3. RHP Nick Kingham (4-1, 2.06) had six strikeouts, a walk and three runs allowed on six hits in six innings to earn the victory. RHP Bo Schultz (0-1, 1.08) recorded his third save. Fifth-inning doubles from SS Kevin Newman (.309) and 1B Erich Weiss (.248) gave the Indians the lead. Newman hit a line drive to center field, scoring LF Max Moroff (.231) and C Ryan Lavarnway (.303). Weiss followed with a shot to right, knocking in Newman. Weiss entered the game for 2B Adam Frazier (.200) who was called up =after the Pirates placed OF Corey Dickerson on the family medical emergency leave list. 3B Kevin Kramer (.273) added a two-run homer in the sixth to add cushion to Indianapolis' lead. Kramer and Weiss finished 2 for 4. Newman went 3 for 5.

Next: Thursday vs. Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 35-30) split a doubleheader with Richmond (Giants). Both games ended 5-1 with Altoona winning Game 1. The Curve batters produced 12 hits in the opener with LF Bryan Reynolds (.254) finishing 3 for 4 with a double and RBI. SS Cole Tucker (.240) went 2 for 3 with a run. RHP Mitch Keller (8-2, 3.00) threw six innings without giving up an earned run, striking out four batters, walking one and allowing up four hits. The Curve was held to just two hits in Game 2. The lone Altoona run came on a fourth-inning double from Reynolds, who went 1 for 3. LHP Sean Keselica (2-1, 3.74) was pulled in the first inning after giving up four runs on three hits and three walks.

Next: Thursday at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 35-30) won 9-1 over Clearwater (Phillies). RHP Luis Escobar (5-5, 4.06) threw six scoreless innings with six strikeouts, two walks and two hits to earn the win. 1B Lucas Tancas went 2 for 4 with a home run, a double and three RBIs. The home run was a three-run blast to left and part of a nine-run second inning, which included two homers and two run-scoring doubles. 2B Alfredo Reyes (.306) finished 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs. SS Adrian Valerio (.251) finished 2 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI.

Next: Thursday vs. Fort Myers (Twins), 6:30 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 37-29) are to return to action after the Low-A All-Star break Thursday against Hickory (Rangers). The Power have yet to announce a probable starting pitcher to face Hickory's RHP Noah Bremer (1-1, 4.43).

Next: Thursday at Hickory, 7 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Short Season-A, 2-4) won 4-3 over Batavia (Marlins). LF Edison Lantigua (.400) went 2 for 4 with three RBIs. CF Michael De La Cruz (.214) went 3 for 4 with two runs scored. RHP Alex Manasa (1-0, 2.19) had four strikeouts, three walks, and two runs on four hits in 6 13 innings to earn the victory. RHP Miguel Hernandez (0-0, 8.31) recorded his first save.

Next: Thursday vs. State College (Cardinals), 7:05 p.m.

Independent

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 23-11) was delayed because of rain and did not finish in time for this edition.

Next: Thursday vs. Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

